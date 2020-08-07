Video: Explore the Influence of Powersports in Mountain Bike Suspension Design with 'Dialed'

In Episode 28 of Season Two, the DIALED crew catches up with Bill Brown, Director of Engineering (MTB division), to discuss the collaboration with the Powersports division and how the two intersect and influence each other.
|With the Float X2 and the DHX2, there was quite a bit of collaboration with Powersports. We had a Powersports engineer working on that project with us. So, that's a shock platform that is not only found on bikes now, but also Side by Sides. -Bill Brown
