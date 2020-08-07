Video: Explore the Influence of Powersports in Mountain Bike Suspension Design with 'Dialed'

Aug 6, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 28 of Season Two, the DIALED crew catches up with Bill Brown, Director of Engineering (MTB division), to discuss the collaboration with the Powersports division and how the two intersect and influence each other.

bigquotesWith the Float X2 and the DHX2, there was quite a bit of collaboration with Powersports. We had a Powersports engineer working on that project with us. So, that's a shock platform that is not only found on bikes now, but also Side by Sides. -Bill Brown

Enjoy the behind the scenes peek with our Engineering team? What would you like to see the DIALED crew tackle next? Comment below!

Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing


