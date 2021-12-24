close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Exploring Ancient Highways in the Spanish Pyrenees in 'Trail Tales'

Dec 24, 2021
by Orbea  


The Pyrenees mountains are crisscrossed with ancient highways; a network of paths painstakingly cut into the high mountains by generations long ago to support a way of life that is, sadly, gone. As the rural populations relocated to urban areas, many old trails lost their purpose, when a trail loses its reason for existing, it very quickly becomes lost itself. We start our story with a network of high trails, unused, all lost, but not forgotten, simply waiting for a new purpose.



During the early 20th century, gradual loss of the rural ways of life resulted in massive depopulation of huge areas of Spain as people sought better lives in the growing cities. Little by little areas became deserted, tiny villages were largely abandoned and houses were left to rot.


The villages which survived were communicated by new roads, supported by the type of massive civil engineering projects which fascist dictators excel at. As a result of these changes, so many trails lost their purposes and when a trail loses its reason for existing it very quickly becomes lost itself.


This is not a story of invention, rather it is a story of reinvention. Trails that served a historical use lost their purpose as human geography changed, becoming lost themselves until they found a new use thanks to a small, passionate group of mountain bikers. These pioneers sought out the old highways, looking for clues on the ground, on old maps or by talking to the older generations.




That search for what is on the other side, for that perfect singletrack which nobody has ever ridden before, drove these riders higher and deeper into the mountains. The reality wasn’t always the same as the dream though, and they found that many trails had fallen so far into disrepair that they were either not rideable or were a long way from being fun. That didn’t stop these 2-wheeled explorers though, and they sought out permission to reopen old trails, and armed with pickaxes, spades, and chainsaws they transformed old trails, reopening and reshaping them for mountain biking.








MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface



Posted In:
Videos Orbea


Must Read This Week
British Rider Needed 17 Stitches After Hitting Barbed Wire Trail Trap
69985 views
Inner Bar Ends Banned & Other UCI Rule Changes for 2022
55283 views
13 Things I Loved In 2021: Brian Park
41926 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Alicia Leggett
41182 views
Video: 6 Aggressive Trail Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable
39896 views
Slack Randoms: A Braking Bump Machine, Freestyle Death Diving & Carbon Frame Production
38539 views
DT Swiss Acquires Trickstuff
37473 views
Video: $450 vs. $2200 Wheels & Tires - Budget vs. Baller Episode 2
34764 views

13 Comments

  • 2 0
 Great place and the people out there are soooo friendly. Can get extremely hot in the summer and dangerously cold in the winter though.
  • 2 0
 One of the best places in Europe to ride. No ski lifts, you'll have to earn your descents. But you'll be rewarded by an unspoiled landscape and fantastic trails!
  • 1 0
 Superb crew who look after the riders and stunning trails. An adventure around every corner
  • 1 0
 Soo Nice!
wonder were on map this trails in clip was ?
  • 1 0
 I can recognize some landscapes of Aragon Pyrenees. These guys are based in Ainsa anyway.
  • 3 0
 @eekamouse: And Benasque.
  • 2 0
 @eekamouse: yes, certainly from Aragon, Ainsa aeras and so on...
Such a great place to ride AND to spend holidays. I can't wait to go back there!
  • 3 1
 There are a bunch of trails around Ainsa, Bielsa and Benasque.
  • 2 1
 If you want us to understand subtitles would help
  • 1 0
 I guess they uploaded the wrong version.
  • 6 0
 click on the CC button on the youtube controls ribbon - the subtitles are there.
  • 1 1
 @Jethro1: Thanks for helping that cabrón
  • 1 0
 Looks epic!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008190
Mobile Version of Website