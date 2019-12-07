Video: Exploring Coastal British Columbia in 'Lower Rainland'

Dec 6, 2019
by Devin McPherson  

We live in an age where everything is shared instantly online, this movie was created as a challenge to work on a project for the entire year! Inspired by film series like NWD where riders spent years working on a single riding part.

Filmed on locations throughout Coastal British Columbia, and featuring riding from Devin McPherson, Cam Pasternak, Jay Boysen, and Andrew Vincent.

bigquotes"This movie was created with the goal of challenging ourselves to create a riding video that we would work on throughout 2019. Built on the idea that these days everything is shared instantly online - It would be a fun challenge to keep the footage offline until it was done. It was super fun spending time working on a riding video and putting out parts Inspired by video series like NSX (North Shore Extreme) and New World Disorder. I'm surrounded by amazing trails, and talented riders I'm lucky to call my best friends - this video is just meant to be a fun snapshot into the area we call home" Devin McPherson


Andrew
Vincent
Andrew Vincent on the Sunshine Coast

bigquotes"I lived on the Sunshine Coast for a year when I first moved to BC. It opened me up to a new world of riding, trail building, and people. When I moved back home I had many riding goals that I wanted to do when I went back to the coast someday. Working with Devin on Lower Rainland was a great opportunity to check off some of those bucket list tricks. Roberts Creek will always be a special place for me!" Andrew Vincent


CAM
Pasternak
Cam Pasternak on the North Shore

Lots of history in these woods


Devin
McPherson
Devin McPherson on the North Shore

Left over relics from the days of forestry on the North Shore

Old Stunts



JAY
Boysen
Jay Boysen on Bowen Island

bigquotes"I built this trail back in 2013 with a buddy, since then I haven't done much to it, It was cool to be able to go back and give it a facelift for this video, and get a good day of riding it and sessioning with my friends!" Jay Boysen

No Dig // No Ride

Making shapes

Always amazing what you come across spending a day in the woods


Roman
Roman on the North Shore

bigquotes"Roman has been working on an amazing line for a few years now. This shoot was the one that got away. Weather & busy schedules made this one get away from us. I'm really excited to get back in the woods with Roman to finish filming his line for Lower Rainland #2!" Devin McPherson

Fresh Cedar

On the tools


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Impossible Quiz: Can You Guess These Weird & Wonderful Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
239667 views
Must Watch: Pinkbike's 50 Best Edits of the Decade
74925 views
First Look: Sprindex's Adjustable-Rate Coil Spring
60589 views
Field Test: 2020 Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol - Down for Whatever Country
51419 views
Field Test: 2020 Mondraker F-Podium DC - It Says Downcountry on the Frame
49542 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Sends HUGE Gaps in Paris and Lyon for 'Urban Freeride Lives 3'
48058 views
Cane Creek Announces Progressive Springs for Coil Shocks
37210 views
Field Test: 2020 Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy - Part Country, But Mostly Rock & Roll
36344 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 soopah cool
  • 1 0
 Cheers Bud! It was a super fun project.
  • 1 0
 Super refreshing, nicely done man!
  • 1 0
 Fun is fun!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011839
Mobile Version of Website