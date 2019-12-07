Video: Exploring Coastal British Columbia in 'Lower Rainland'

"This movie was created with the goal of challenging ourselves to create a riding video that we would work on throughout 2019. Built on the idea that these days everything is shared instantly online - It would be a fun challenge to keep the footage offline until it was done. It was super fun spending time working on a riding video and putting out parts Inspired by video series like NSX (North Shore Extreme) and New World Disorder. I'm surrounded by amazing trails, and talented riders I'm lucky to call my best friends - this video is just meant to be a fun snapshot into the area we call home" — Devin McPherson