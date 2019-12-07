Video: Exploring Coastal British Columbia in 'Lower Rainland'

We live in an age where everything is shared instantly online, this movie was created as a challenge to work on a project for the entire year! Inspired by film series like NWD where riders spent years working on a single riding part.
Filmed on locations throughout Coastal British Columbia, and featuring riding from Devin McPherson, Cam Pasternak, Jay Boysen, and Andrew Vincent.
|"This movie was created with the goal of challenging ourselves to create a riding video that we would work on throughout 2019. Built on the idea that these days everything is shared instantly online - It would be a fun challenge to keep the footage offline until it was done. It was super fun spending time working on a riding video and putting out parts Inspired by video series like NSX (North Shore Extreme) and New World Disorder. I'm surrounded by amazing trails, and talented riders I'm lucky to call my best friends - this video is just meant to be a fun snapshot into the area we call home"— Devin McPherson
Lots of history in these woods
|"I lived on the Sunshine Coast for a year when I first moved to BC. It opened me up to a new world of riding, trail building, and people. When I moved back home I had many riding goals that I wanted to do when I went back to the coast someday. Working with Devin on Lower Rainland was a great opportunity to check off some of those bucket list tricks. Roberts Creek will always be a special place for me!"— Andrew Vincent
Left over relics from the days of forestry on the North Shore
No Dig // No Ride
|"I built this trail back in 2013 with a buddy, since then I haven't done much to it, It was cool to be able to go back and give it a facelift for this video, and get a good day of riding it and sessioning with my friends!"— Jay Boysen
Always amazing what you come across spending a day in the woods
|"Roman has been working on an amazing line for a few years now. This shoot was the one that got away. Weather & busy schedules made this one get away from us. I'm really excited to get back in the woods with Roman to finish filming his line for Lower Rainland #2!"— Devin McPherson
