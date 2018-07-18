VIDEOS

Video: Exploring Coffee Trails in Colombia with Anita & Caro Gehrig

Jul 18, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Mountain biking and coffee are known to go hand in hand. As former baristas and professional racers the Gehrig Twins could not agree more.

With the Enduro World Series taking place in Colombia and an opportunity to team up with La Marzocco the twins explore this bike and bean partnership we all love in a place that literally embodies it: A coffee farm in the jungle of Colombia on which bike trails snake through the coffee plantations.

Discover what trail the coffee follows from the bean to the cup.

Anita and Caro Gehrig of Norco Twins Racing explore the coffee trails ahead of the Enduro World Series in Colombia.

Riders: @anitagehrig // @caro_gehrig
Video: @aspectmedia
Photos: @nicoswit_photo

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries @norcobicycles


