Video: Exploring Freeride History In Utah

May 23, 2018
by Perry Andre  
Endeavor

by perryandre
During the course of a week a group of friends traveled out to Utah to explore some of the most important places in freeride history. The steep and loose terrain was some of the best riding they have ridden to date.










Film by:
Perry Andre

Music by:
Perry Andre
Ani Bharadwaj

Interviews:
Will Sherman
Robbie Reid

Riders:
Perry Andre
Max Boice
Chase Cleveland
Ben Conner
Dylan Crane
Chris Dusbabek
Elliot Harnagel
Jackson Holtgrieve
Jack Kahl
Robbie Reid
Alex Rosenberry
Will Sherman
Jacob Spera

  • + 4
 It's refreshing to see a nice Utah edit that isn't littered with the biggest names in freeride. Makes it look accessible to mortals and makes you want to ride it. Too bad some idiot decided to put an entire actual ocean between me and this wonderful location.
  • + 2
 that last scene ! loved it awesome work!
  • + 1
 Turns out we did bring enough beer
  • + 2
 Nice work Gents!

