Video: Exploring Freeride History In Utah

During the course of a week a group of friends traveled out to Utah to explore some of the most important places in freeride history. The steep and loose terrain was some of the best riding they have ridden to date.
Film by:
Perry Andre
Music by:
Perry Andre
Ani Bharadwaj
Interviews:
Will Sherman
Robbie Reid
Riders:
Perry Andre
Max Boice
Chase Cleveland
Ben Conner
Dylan Crane
Chris Dusbabek
Elliot Harnagel
Jackson Holtgrieve
Jack Kahl
Robbie Reid
Alex Rosenberry
Will Sherman
Jacob Spera
