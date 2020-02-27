Video: Exploring Himalayan Trails in Bhutan

On a recent visit to the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan, three professional mountain bikers from three very different sides of the industry came together to understand why we continue to push ourselves in all four corners of the globe. Why we keep coming back to ride and carry our mountain bikes into the unknown, and what it is that underpins this unique sport that we are addicted to.
Join Dan Milner
(Professional mountain bike photographer), Euan Wilson
(CEO of H+I Adventures
) and Sam Seward
(Mountain bike adventure rider) as they try to whittle out a route through the imposing peaks of this mysterious Himalayan country, to answer the burning question “What is adventure…?”
