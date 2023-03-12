Video: Exploring Inventive Women's Outdoor Clothing from 1890 to 1940 in 'Women on the Move'

Mar 12, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWomen on the Move has been funded by the European Research Council as part of the Politics of Patents project led by Dr Kat Jungnickel (Goldsmiths, University of London) and brought to life by The Adventure Syndicate.

This energetic film from The Adventure Syndicate showcases the creativity of women from the 1890s-1940s who invented clothing which enabled them to be sporty and active at a time when social norms, and especially their clothing in this case, inhibited them.

Along with Aneela McKenna of Mor Diversity we have reimagined the fun these women will have had pushing boundaries, and the palpable energy that comes when women get together in the outdoors.

Kat wrote:

Women and girls have always been sporty and active, but they've had to work around significant barriers to their freedom of movement.

In addition to being hampered by negative social attitudes, even when women carved out ways to participate in sports, they rarely had the appropriate things to wear because they've seldom been the focus of sportswear manufacturers.

We looked for stories hidden from history, hidden in the archive, and hidden in the garment itself and we were amazed by the results.

You can read more about this research project in Kat's latest open access article : https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1...

We're delighted to launch this film on International Women's Day 2023 and make it open access for all to enjoy and spark conversation and debate about the barriers women have faced and still face to being active.

This was filmed and edited by Oxford Atelier: https://oxfordatelier.co.uk Adventure Syndicate


Posted In:
Videos PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Review: Prime Thunderflash - A Standout Enduro Bike
63581 views
Video: Richie Rude Marks his Return to DH & 12 Years with Yeti in 'Roots Run Deep'
51178 views
How to Not Feel Stupid Walking Into a Bike Shop
43156 views
DVO Previews New Onyx D1 Fork
42526 views
Jared Graves Hit by Car, Shatters Kneecap & Breaks Foot
36618 views
Slack Randoms: Homemade Folding Bikes, Wooden Flat Pedals, Wild Swampfest Carnage & More
36117 views
Tech Briefing: Prototype Bikes, Lightweight Dropper Posts & 16" Singlespeeds - March 2023
32658 views
HQ Tour: Brazn Makes Unique High Pivot Bikes in New Zealand
31392 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Cool video. We've fallen pretty far from the tree. Over the years we have forgotten how amazing women are. We could learn watching a pride of Lions. The females do 90% of the hunting and rearing. The males do 90% of the eating and roaring. Thank you for putting up with us men and watching some of us finally grow up. Now go have fun!!! And that skirt thing actually looks comfortable. I will borrow the idea and give it a tough name. Next video, 'Men in kilts.'





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030359
Mobile Version of Website