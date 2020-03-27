Video: Exploring Israel on the Latest Canyon Neuron:ON

Mar 27, 2020
by Canyon  

When was the last time you explored somewhere totally new? Whether that's in another country, or just a hill or valley you never quite get round to checking out on your normal, local loop.

Like eating from a takeaway restaurant you've never tried, the results can be mixed- but sometimes you will stumble across some tastey morsels which make you return for seconds... and thirds.

With an urge to ride some unfamiliar trails and the launch of our latest Neuron:ON- we decided to ship some riders, and bikes, out to Israel and gave them only one task: See what you can find.

*Please note that the current health pandemic means exploration is off the cards for many of us. For now we encourage people to act responsibly and follow your local authority's advice. Why not use this time to research some fresh trails? Ready for when things improve.

Made for big days, wherever you are. This is Val Mustair, Switzerland.

Canon Presscamp Barcelona
Transistor Black. Nice.

Our 130mm trail EMTB. Now with an integrated battery, lighter frame and improved weight distribution. Ready for big days out.

Canon Presscamp Barcelona
The Canyon SD:ON stops slipping out the back door on the steep climbs.
Canon Presscamp Barcelona
It may or may not help with downforce


Canon Presscamp Barcelona
Don't worry chainring. We've got you covered.

Canon Presscamp Barcelona
Yep, that's a charging socket.

Please make a U-turn.

For clear skies, just head upwards.

Head to Canyon.com to check out the new Neuron:ON


Photos by: Markus Greber

MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling


Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Canyon


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That bike looks like a pregnant whale

Post a Comment



