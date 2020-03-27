Video: Exploring Israel on the Latest Canyon Neuron:ON

When was the last time you explored somewhere totally new? Whether that's in another country, or just a hill or valley you never quite get round to checking out on your normal, local loop.
Like eating from a takeaway restaurant you've never tried, the results can be mixed- but sometimes you will stumble across some tastey morsels which make you return for seconds... and thirds.
With an urge to ride some unfamiliar trails and the launch of our latest Neuron:ON
- we decided to ship some riders, and bikes, out to Israel and gave them only one task: See what you can find.
*Please note that the current health pandemic means exploration is off the cards for many of us. For now we encourage people to act responsibly and follow your local authority's advice. Why not use this time to research some fresh trails? Ready for when things improve.
Made for big days, wherever you are. This is Val Mustair, Switzerland.
Our 130mm trail EMTB. Now with an integrated battery, lighter frame and improved weight distribution. Ready for big days out.
The Canyon SD:ON stops slipping out the back door on the steep climbs.
It may or may not help with downforce
Don't worry chainring. We've got you covered.
Yep, that's a charging socket.
For clear skies, just head upwards.
Head to Canyon.com
to check out the new Neuron:ON
Photos by: Markus Greber
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
1 Comment
Post a Comment