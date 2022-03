LOCH LOMOND & TROSSACHS A TRUE SCOTTISH ADVENTURE Isla Short- Her stomping ground to train for the world cup.

Location: North Venachar Isla moved to the area a short while ago, a vindication of just how good the riding is.The area plays host to a wide range of riding from technical enduro trails to all day mountain epics and awesome road and gravel in between.

Location: Loch Ard

Isla riding the Balquidder trails. Support and take a look at the trail associations hard-work and effort! https://www.balquhidder.info/

There is a solid riding community in the central belt and this has placed the area on the map as a must go to for many Scottish riders.

Ben Lomond, at 974m and a short drive from Glasgow is one of Scotland's most accessible Munros and is well known as a Scottish classic.

No photo article is complete without the customary trail dog photo!

Aberfoyle, or Gravelfoyle as it has become known. Home of the Dukes Weekender event and offering over 200km of forest roads and trails within just a 12km radius of the village it offers a wonderful variety of riding for all abilities.

Glasgow is home to a Velo Solutions pump track.In 2023 Glagow will host the first integrated World Championships, which is endorsement of how cycling positive the city has become.





Isla Short Photos by: Pete Scullion