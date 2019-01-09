Video: Exploring Nepal By Bike with Tito Tomasi

NEPAL ROAM Developer Making Thorong La pass, in a relatively warm morning, the stoke is high before that incredible downhill here at 5416 meters.

The Ice Lake mission was a fun ride, with stunning views and fast trails!

Nepal is a legendary destination for big mountain lover, the holy grail for adventure seekers.Come along on my fourth visit of the country. It will take you to the Annapurnas and Mustang and explore the Dhorpatan area. Discover a charming and fascinating people as well as flowy and fun big mountain trails.The trip in a few numbers:• It's 630 kilometers, 27,500 meters of climbing. 16 days on the saddle. Only a dozen passes, but not the smallest!• Highest point: 5,500m around the North Col of Mesokantu. Not flat, no problem!Tito tells us the story:I left Kathmandu in the middle of Deshain festival. The atmosphere was electric and the traffic was frantic. With my bike on the roof of a bus and then on a van, I went west. I finished my journey by bike arriving in Beni at night. It’s a town located at 800m of altitude and my start to the mountain going to Dorpathan area. A few days to explore the different and intriguing zone.Because I arrived in the middle of that festival, I was in contact with many locals and they helped me out for the night and I even witnessed the sacrifice of a goat. Going back to Benny I am going north this time to climb that infamous dirt road to the Mustang, a very long, very rough trail that finally ended up around 3800 m for me - in Mutkinath at the limit with upper Mustang. It’s from here that I choose to cross the famous Thorong La Pass at 5416 meters high. Achieving the classic circuit going the opposite way to most people, I eventually reached Manang, which is probably my favorite place in Nepal. The village is very old and the paved narrow streets have something special, like the surrounding mountains. For a few days, I explored and discovered awesome rides. And then I decided to go back to the Mustang Valley through a lesser-known pass, behind the majestic Tilicho Lake. A wild ride in a frozen land, but a step closer to freedom!Back in Mustang, I spent some time riding the magic trails and making friends. Some French and local riders, and we rode one long day together. It was great to share a bit of trail towards Tatopani.From there the group was going back to Pokhara through the road while I took the trail. It was my original plan to cross the Southern Annapurnas and discover the area - connecting to Mardi Himal and finally reaching Pokhara by trail. This ride in Mardi Himal was a crazy one, starting from 4500 meters and going down to Pokhara at less than 800! Through all kinds of terrain, with the best views.After that, I was back to Katmandu for more riding around the capital but it wasn’t the same as crossing high passes in the middle of the Himalayas, surrounded by 8000 meter high peaks.But the image of the big mountains was definitely printed in my memory and soon I was flying home with freedom.Vive la vie!Tito