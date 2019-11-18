Video: Exploring Nordfjord By Bike and Boat

Words and Photography: Saskia Dugon

Our first-day mountain biking in Norway didn't disappoint.

The trails in Folven became steeper, slippier and sketchier all the way down the mountain.

The views and scenery were insane, but I was expecting that. The riding itself, however, was way above and beyond my expectations. Folven especially was sick! The old shepherd's trails were really gnarly in places! — Monet

Travelling by boat was a great way to see some of the best views in the Fjords.

Steep and technical sections with two options, succeed or go for a swim.

I didn't know anything about Norway for Mountain biking, but it was amazing. We had tech-flow trails with rocks, roots, fast corners and beautiful landscapes all the way back down to the Fjords. — Tina

Somehow the wide-open trails at the top of the hill turned into jungle trails by the time we got back to the valley.

Smiles all around!

The local wildlife wondering what on earth we were doing.

Åre Bike Park - Sweden

Heading to the lift

The views weren't just limited to Norway, Sweden had them in abundance too!

The quaint life up was just as much of an experience as the trails down.

One of the first trails we did in Sweden was just absolutely gorgeous! You had these wonderfully white birch trees and the dirt was such a nice deep brown earthy colour, that mixed with the bright green leaves I was just in photographer heaven! I just wanted to keep stopping every 5 seconds and shoot every corner and bump. — Sam

Bikepark laps, over and over and over again!

Despite being a bike park, the whole place still felt natural and in the wild.

I was really excited about going back to Åre Bike Park, I love that place! It has some of my favourite technical tracks like Brackebackselden and there is another one called Vastra. The town has also got this really nice chilled out vibe in the summertime, and the food is amazing, you can just chill and do laps in the Bike Park. — Hanna

At the very top of the mountain it was often cold and blustery, but the trails more than made up for the Scandinavian weather with rock slabs at every corner.

Don't be fooled though, there is still plenty of sunshine and fun to be had.

Zipping through the forests

Good food and even better beer!

Join Saskia Dugon, Tina Gerber, Monet Adams and Hanna Jonsson as they all meet together as a group for the first time as they board a boat in Maloy, Norway, before embarking on a week-long trip exploring Nordfjord by boat, checking out what mountain biking the region has to offer before jumping on a night bus to Sweden, to sample all of the riding Åre Bikepark had on offer.