Video: Exploring Nordfjord By Bike and Boat

Words and Photography: Saskia Dugon
Join Saskia Dugon, Tina Gerber, Monet Adams and Hanna Jonsson as they all meet together as a group for the first time as they board a boat in Maloy, Norway, before embarking on a week-long trip exploring Nordfjord by boat, checking out what mountain biking the region has to offer before jumping on a night bus to Sweden, to sample all of the riding Åre Bikepark had on offer.
|The views and scenery were insane, but I was expecting that. The riding itself, however, was way above and beyond my expectations. Folven especially was sick! The old shepherd's trails were really gnarly in places!— Monet
|I didn't know anything about Norway for Mountain biking, but it was amazing. We had tech-flow trails with rocks, roots, fast corners and beautiful landscapes all the way back down to the Fjords.— Tina
Åre Bike Park - SwedenThe quaint life up was just as much of an experience as the trails down.
|One of the first trails we did in Sweden was just absolutely gorgeous! You had these wonderfully white birch trees and the dirt was such a nice deep brown earthy colour, that mixed with the bright green leaves I was just in photographer heaven! I just wanted to keep stopping every 5 seconds and shoot every corner and bump.— Sam
Good food and even better beer!We would like to thank Shimano, DT Swiss and Salomon for supporting us with our ideas and vision for this movie and trip. I doubt it will be the last one we do together!
|I was really excited about going back to Åre Bike Park, I love that place! It has some of my favourite technical tracks like Brackebackselden and there is another one called Vastra. The town has also got this really nice chilled out vibe in the summertime, and the food is amazing, you can just chill and do laps in the Bike Park.— Hanna
