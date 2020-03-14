Video: Exploring some of New Zealand's Best Riding Spots

Imagine, you take on a 3 weeks adventure with you best friends to experience New Zealand's best mtb trails. After the success of Chombo, our trip in Japan from last year, we decided to explore this time the land of the kiwis. We are proud to present this time Whanau our latest movie.Whanau which literally means "Big Family" in Maori is all about the spirit of friendship and adventure of The Giros, a group of friends that went from North to South Island on the best MTB spot of New Zealand.Not to forget the classics of Queenstown:Coronet Peak,Salmon Run,Mc Nearly Gnarly,We made the most of this incredible adventure thanks to the help of All Mountain NZ,a Queenstown based guide agency managed by french mens Nico and Olivier.