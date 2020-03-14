Video: Exploring some of New Zealand's Best Riding Spots

Mar 13, 2020
by The Giros  
Whanau // Full Movie

by thegiros
Views: 101    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Imagine, you take on a 3 weeks adventure with you best friends to experience New Zealand's best mtb trails. After the success of Chombo, our trip in Japan from last year, we decided to explore this time the land of the kiwis. We are proud to present this time Whanau our latest movie.

Whanau which literally means "Big Family" in Maori is all about the spirit of friendship and adventure of The Giros, a group of friends that went from North to South Island on the best MTB spot of New Zealand.


From the deep forests of Rotorua,



To the beautiful landscapes of Craigieburn,






Not to forget the classics of Queenstown:

Coronet Peak,



Salmon Run,


Mc Nearly Gnarly,


We made the most of this incredible adventure thanks to the help of All Mountain NZ,


a Queenstown based guide agency managed by french mens Nico and Olivier.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
75810 views
Spotted: Canyon's New Sender Breaks Cover in Rotorua
60544 views
8 XC Racer Set Up Tricks
60067 views
Behind the Numbers: The Grim Donut
58452 views
Lousã Portugal World Cup Postponed
56805 views
First Look: Evil's New Following
43575 views
Brandon Semenuk Signs With Subaru Motorsports USA To Race Rally Cars Alongside Travis Pastrana
38945 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
36246 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Now that NZ as instigated a mandatory 14 day self-quarantine for everyone arriving from overseas, you'll have to wait until the end of the year at least now.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008120
Mobile Version of Website