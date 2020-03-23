Video: Exploring the Derbyshire Dales in 'The Full English'

Mar 23, 2020
by Nico Turner  

"There’s flow if you know exactly what you’re doing and how to find it. The Derbyshire Dales are not somewhere that rewards laziness.." - Aiken C and Kelly–Jane M. @aikendc and @kellbellandbikes

In other places we’re amazed by how quickly you can kick a trail in, but it requires serious effort here. There’s no dirt; it’s just rocks on top of rocks with some air gaps.

Derbyshire Riding

Eventually, you get down to the golden, a little cacheé, but then you’ve got to ship it up in a bucket to where you need it. To get enough dirt for the landing of the rock-roll in the clip, we had to ferry it up in the winter. 1 in every 3 buckets you’d slip over in the snow.

Derbyshire

It’s quite North Shore-y here, just because it’s so janky. In winter it’s borderline dangerous, but in summer I might ride it without knee pads – once I’ve landed it I’ll ask myself why I just did it. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not knife-edge, put-one-front-wrong type riding, but it’s super tight and to hit it right and fast, you’ve got all these sharp, pointy rocks to navigate – there’s nowhere nice to crash.”

Derbyshire Riding

ASSOS of Switzerland got local riders Aiken C and Kelly–Jane M to spend a season riding in the brand new Steinbeisser Trail Rain Jacket. Known primarily for its premium road riding apparel, ASSOS has developed this advanced rain jacket using their road-proven softshell but have adopted a whole new cut and panelling for going off-road. Think MTB helmet–hood compatibility, drop tail, looser fit for shredding and breathability for the climbs, see a video explainer below:


Mens - http://bit.ly/STEINBEISSER
Womens - http://bit.ly/STEINBEISSER_woman

Video / Nico Turner
Riders / Aiken C & Kelly–Jane M
Photography / Phil Gale

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Assos


Must Read This Week
Opinion: 4 Lessons From Riding Inexpensive Bikes
81737 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: iXS European DH Cup Postponed]
68944 views
Casting Call: Apply Now for the 2020 Pinkbike Academy - Pro Contract & $25K Grand Prize
58749 views
Review: RockShox's All-New SID Goes Bigger and Lighter
51481 views
Scott Gives Away a Gambler to a Pinkbike Reader Who Said it "Looks Like a Session"
46511 views
Enginerding: What Is Anti-Squat & How Does It Actually Affect Mountain Bike Performance?
39092 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1991 Bradbury Manitou FS
37623 views
Pinkbike Poll: How is the COVID-19 Pandemic Impacting You?
35984 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006895
Mobile Version of Website