Video: Exploring the Derbyshire Dales in 'The Full English'

"There’s flow if you know exactly what you’re doing and how to find it. The Derbyshire Dales are not somewhere that rewards laziness.."
- Aiken C and Kelly–Jane M. @aikendc
and @kellbellandbikes
In other places we’re amazed by how quickly you can kick a trail in, but it requires serious effort here. There’s no dirt; it’s just rocks on top of rocks with some air gaps.
Eventually, you get down to the golden, a little cacheé, but then you’ve got to ship it up in a bucket to where you need it. To get enough dirt for the landing of the rock-roll in the clip, we had to ferry it up in the winter. 1 in every 3 buckets you’d slip over in the snow.
It’s quite North Shore-y here, just because it’s so janky. In winter it’s borderline dangerous, but in summer I might ride it without knee pads – once I’ve landed it I’ll ask myself why I just did it. Don’t get me wrong; it’s not knife-edge, put-one-front-wrong type riding, but it’s super tight and to hit it right and fast, you’ve got all these sharp, pointy rocks to navigate – there’s nowhere nice to crash.”
ASSOS of Switzerland got local riders Aiken C and Kelly–Jane M to spend a season riding in the brand new Steinbeisser Trail Rain Jacket. Known primarily for its premium road riding apparel, ASSOS has developed this advanced rain jacket using their road-proven softshell but have adopted a whole new cut and panelling for going off-road. Think MTB helmet–hood compatibility, drop tail, looser fit for shredding and breathability for the climbs, see a video explainer below:
Video / Nico Turner
Riders / Aiken C & Kelly–Jane M
Photography / Phil Gale
