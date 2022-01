Video: Exploring the French Riding Scene with Nico Vouilloz, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier & More in 'French Lines'

Starring:





Fabien Barel







Loic Bruni







Loris Vergier





Nico Vouilloz







Adrien Dailly







Dimitri Tordo







The French are famous for taking the line less ridden.Say what you will about their style, but there are more rainbow jerseys here in the South-East corner of France than anywhere else in the world. French Lines is a feature-length dive into the personalities, the riding spots and the culture that makes these riders better, faster, stronger (and yes, Daft Punk are French too).Follow Genepi Film