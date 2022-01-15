close
Video: Exploring the French Riding Scene with Nico Vouilloz, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier & More in 'French Lines'

Jan 15, 2022
by genepi film  


The French are famous for taking the line less ridden.

Say what you will about their style, but there are more rainbow jerseys here in the South-East corner of France than anywhere else in the world. French Lines is a feature-length dive into the personalities, the riding spots and the culture that makes these riders better, faster, stronger (and yes, Daft Punk are French too).

Starring:



Fabien Barel




Loic Bruni




Loris Vergier



Nico Vouilloz




Adrien Dailly




Dimitri Tordo






Follow Genepi Film

Posted In:
Videos eMTB Adrien Dailly Fabien Barel Loic Bruni Loris Vergier Nico Vouilloz


3 Comments

 Seems kinda weird not to include Amaury Pierron eh?
 It's about a specific area in France, that is known to have seen many great riders originate from. Pierron isn't from there.
 Great to see everyone out on their mopeds.

