Video: Exploring the French Riding Scene with Nico Vouilloz, Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier & More in 'French Lines'

The French are famous for taking the line less ridden.
Say what you will about their style, but there are more rainbow jerseys here in the South-East corner of France than anywhere else in the world. French Lines is a feature-length dive into the personalities, the riding spots and the culture that makes these riders better, faster, stronger (and yes, Daft Punk are French too).
Starring:
Fabien Barel
Loic Bruni
Loris Vergier
Nico Vouilloz
Adrien Dailly
Dimitri Tordo
