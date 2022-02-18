close
Video: Exploring the French World Cup Dominance in Fast Life Season 5 Episode 4

Feb 18, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesMTB riders & experts discuss the consistent success of French competitors and speculate about what qualities they possess that give them the edge. Is it the power of the baguette? What else could make them so good? Red Bull Bike


Red Bull Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 US Cagnes is a different beast. Parents pay (quite a lot) for a certain standing and they know exactly what they do when her kid go to this association.. 1 Pro trainer, doing shuttle every week-end and some time with the part time coach like Nico Vouilloz or Barel.
When most of the kids at this ages ride for fun, US Cagnes push the kids and have professional approach very early
  • 1 0
 hhmm tough one this maybe the same reason as Austria deliveries great skiers?

