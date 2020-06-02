Video: Exploring the Grand Canyon on a Road Trip with Eric Porter & His Family

I've wanted to take my family to see the Grand Canyon for years, but we didn't want go the normal tourist route with the visitor center, overlooks, and crowds that go along with it. We packed our camping gear and headed out to the North Rim for a few days of riding on the only mountain bike legal singletrack on the edge of the canyon. I hope you enjoy this video and start planning your own trip to somewhere rad! Even if it's not the Grand Canyon, make time to create these memories in your life! We'll all be out traveling and riding again soon hopefully.