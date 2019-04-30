VIDEOS

Video: Exploring the High Desert Aboard the New Ibis Ripley

Apr 30, 2019
by Ibis Cycles  

The Ibis Ripley is a highly adaptable creature known to thrive in any location. We’ve traveled to the high desert plains of Utah to see the newest variant of this species. Here, a pack of Ripley's will travel for hours on end, often covering great distances in the search of beer and a burrito.

In the pre wagon wheel era, the Ripley was a pivotless aluminum soft tail but over two decades of human refinement is has evolved a 120mm travel carbon skeleton. To further its rise to the top of the evolutionary chain, the Ripley has adopted the slacker head angle, longer reach and steeper seat angles of its stable mates in the Ibis Genus.

To find out more about this remarkable apex predator, head to the Ibis Cycles website.

