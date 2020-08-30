Video: Jordi Cortes Explores the Influence of the Downieville Classic on Modern Bike Setups

Aug 30, 2020
by FOX Factory  

The Downieville Classic is a unique race that requires creative thinking, innovation and progression. In Episode 30 of of Season Two, Dialed follows Jordi and Ariel Lindsley as they breakdown the ideal setup for the iconic race in Sierra County and how those setups have evolved over time.

bigquotesIt's definitely a unique race. Now we have proper enduro racing in the states and all over the world with the Enduro World Series. 15 years ago, this really didn't exist here yet. There was XC and there was downhill...Downieville was one of the first races that helped usher that in (enduro racing). It was a time where people were a little lost of what that middle ground of mountain biking was going to be. This race was one of the things that kind of spring boarded that (enduro racing) and helped change mountain biking into what it is today. Ariel

Learn something new as you followed along with Jordi and Ariel in Downieville? What do you think the Dialed crew should cover next? Comment below!

Posted In:
Videos Fox Racing Jordi Cortes


