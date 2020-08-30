Video: Jordi Cortes Explores the Influence of the Downieville Classic on Modern Bike Setups

It's definitely a unique race. Now we have proper enduro racing in the states and all over the world with the Enduro World Series. 15 years ago, this really didn't exist here yet. There was XC and there was downhill...Downieville was one of the first races that helped usher that in (enduro racing). It was a time where people were a little lost of what that middle ground of mountain biking was going to be. This race was one of the things that kind of spring boarded that (enduro racing) and helped change mountain biking into what it is today. — Ariel