Video: Exploring the Oregon Backcountry for the First Time in 'Pedal Through'

|Pedal Through invites us into the world of director-lead Analise Cleopatra as she discovers the healing and joy of mountain biking. Analise had never camped or ridden a bike off the pavement when she decided to plan a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all Black female team: her best friend and fellow newcomer to the sport, DeJuanae Toliver, and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Together, they traverse the Oregon backcountry on an adventure full of exploration, curiosity, waterfalls, old growth forest, sparkling starscapes, and deep healing. With raw authenticity, Analise shares all the intimate foibles, fear, fun, and beauty of discovering her place in the outdoors. The landscape opens to greet her as she learns to lean into uncertainty, accept support and trust herself on this wild ride.
Cast:
Analise Cleopatra
Brooklyn Bell
DeJuanae Toliver-Porter
Production:
Directed by Analise Cleopatra + Aly Nicklas
Produced by Aly Nicklas
Director of Photography, Aly Nicklas
Filmed by Aly Nicklas, Analise Cleopatra, Alisa Geiser, Jennifer Daniles
Editor, Alisa Geiser with Aly Nicklas
Story Producer, Alisa Geiser
Color by Aly Nicklas
Sound Mix by Matt Kellam
Voiceover Recording by Alexa Caravia
Aerial Cinematography by Skysight Motion Cinema
Title Design by Brooklyn Bell
Title Animation by Jessica Bressler
Additional Footage by Zack Paukert and John Walker— REI
The 'Pedal Through' cast and crew discuss the film and share their perspectives on gender and racial representation in film and action sports for their panel discussion video below.
