Video: Exploring the Oregon Backcountry for the First Time in 'Pedal Through'

Pedal Through invites us into the world of director-lead Analise Cleopatra as she discovers the healing and joy of mountain biking. Analise had never camped or ridden a bike off the pavement when she decided to plan a week-long mountain biking adventure with an all Black female team: her best friend and fellow newcomer to the sport, DeJuanae Toliver, and professional mountain biker Brooklyn Bell. Together, they traverse the Oregon backcountry on an adventure full of exploration, curiosity, waterfalls, old growth forest, sparkling starscapes, and deep healing. With raw authenticity, Analise shares all the intimate foibles, fear, fun, and beauty of discovering her place in the outdoors. The landscape opens to greet her as she learns to lean into uncertainty, accept support and trust herself on this wild ride.



Cast:

Analise Cleopatra

Brooklyn Bell

DeJuanae Toliver-Porter



Production:

Directed by Analise Cleopatra + Aly Nicklas

Produced by Aly Nicklas

Director of Photography, Aly Nicklas

Filmed by Aly Nicklas, Analise Cleopatra, Alisa Geiser, Jennifer Daniles

Editor, Alisa Geiser with Aly Nicklas

Story Producer, Alisa Geiser

Color by Aly Nicklas

Sound Mix by Matt Kellam

Voiceover Recording by Alexa Caravia

Aerial Cinematography by Skysight Motion Cinema

Title Design by Brooklyn Bell

Title Animation by Jessica Bressler

Additional Footage by Zack Paukert and John Walker — REI