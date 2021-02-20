Video: Exploring the History of Leatt Protection in 'Heritage - The Origin'

Feb 20, 2021
by Leatt .com  

Words: Leatt

Leatt has launched a new Heritage Video Series, to tell the story behind how Leatt started and how they got to be where they are today, as a head-to-toe brand.

“It dawned on me that I can't allow my son to ride and expose himself to this sort of risk. I couldn't believe that there wasn't a product. That's when I started working on the whole project to develop the neck brace.” – Dr Chris Leatt

The story of how and why Leatt came to be what it is today, is an emotional and inspiring one to say the very least. Episode 1 of this four-part series travels back to the beginning to uncover how a tragic accident inspired a South African doctor to solve a unique problem.

What exactly happened to create this passionate drive within Dr. Leatt to design a protective neck brace? This Series is comprised of four episodes, episode 2 will explore how the pioneering neck brace has evolved over the years. Coming March 1st. Follow Leatt’s social media pages and subscribe to the YouTube channel to not miss out.

Posted In:
Videos LEATT


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes? - DH Bike Week
175353 views
Slack Randoms: Concept Bikes, Bobsleigh Tracks and Centaurs
69168 views
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
50035 views
Tora Cycles' EVH is a Brooklyn Machine Works Inspired Downhill Bike - DH Bike Week
48551 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
43255 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 2004 Lahar M8 - DH Bike Week
41861 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
41625 views
Review: 2021 Cube TWO15 HPC SLT - DH Bike Week
40970 views

3 Comments

  • 2 1
 Indeed they were but pretty much disappeared. On the other hand, they're pretty much ubiquitous in the moto world, except maybe hard/extreme enduro and trials.

Wonder if this was driven by any practical factor or mostly by fashion
  • 2 1
 Funny how neck braces were literally en mtb fashion must for a few years. That company has certainly aged well tho.
  • 1 0
 I wonder if the neck brace benefits/risks debate ever reached a consensus on the pinkbike comments section.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007443
Mobile Version of Website