Video: Exploring the History of Leatt Protection in 'Heritage - The Origin'

Leatt has launched a new Heritage Video Series, to tell the story behind how Leatt started and how they got to be where they are today, as a head-to-toe brand."It dawned on me that I can't allow my son to ride and expose himself to this sort of risk. I couldn't believe that there wasn't a product. That's when I started working on the whole project to develop the neck brace." – Dr Chris LeattThe story of how and why Leatt came to be what it is today, is an emotional and inspiring one to say the very least. Episode 1 of this four-part series travels back to the beginning to uncover how a tragic accident inspired a South African doctor to solve a unique problem.What exactly happened to create this passionate drive within Dr. Leatt to design a protective neck brace? This Series is comprised of four episodes, episode 2 will explore how the pioneering neck brace has evolved over the years.