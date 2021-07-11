Video: Exploring the Rewilding of the Scottish Highlands in 'Among Green Soldiers'

Words: The Contour Collective

When the clouds clear and the sun shines the Scottish mountains and riding can rival the best locations in the world. Chris and Christo crossing into the treeline after descending from the high summits in the Cairngorms

These young trees represent an ongoing effort to restore the hillside back to its former self

From the valley floor the terrain changes quickly and after riding through the old Scots Pines the hard work reaching the summit begins

Standing on top of one of Scotland munros is a feeling you can't beat. Especially at 6am as the sun is rising and the cold wind penetrates through your many layers. There's only one way to warm up and that's descending down one of the many hill paths we have access to in Scotland

The landscape on the high plateau is bare of trees until much lower down. The balance between rider and nature is a complex one while the reward for reaching the summit of the Munros in Scotland is unbeatable

Ronan Duggan sharing his views on the rewilding efforts and leading the train down towards Glen Feshie.