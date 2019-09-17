Video: Exploring the Sacrifice of World Cup Racing in The Mob World Tour Episode 4

The Mob heads to the Highlands

The third Young Talent Camp on The Mob World Tour attracted a lot of interest. Over 120 young riders applied to be part of the camp taking place at Fort Bill. 22 participants from 12 different countries made the cut and were greeted by mentor and talent developer Martin Whiteley and the crew. The kids were put through their paces during three days in the Scottish Highlands and absorbed the input and insight from pro rider Angel Suarez in hope of proving their capability of growth and development. Talent alone is not enough to make it to the top though. Following the episodes “Obsession” and “Focus”, this episode takes a closer look at the “Sacrifice” both riders and families have to be willing to make.

bigquotesI think there is a lot of sacrifice as a family as well. At the end of the day they sacrifice holidays, time and money. I think as an athlete you need that support. I am pleasantly surprised with how great the parents here have been with their kids. They are fully supportive and understand their role; a supporting, loving parent that goes through thick and thin.Martin Whiteley, YT Mob Team Owner




Sacrifice and support are key to make it to the top

Even though the spotlight is on the boys and girls each camp, the fourth episode of “The YT Mob World Tour” video series also highlights the parents of some of the talent sending it down the World Cup track. What does sacrifice mean for the Young Talent and their families? Will there be riders in Scotland, that will be invited to Spain for the final camp? Episode four brings us one step closer to the conclusion and shows the hard work and dedication of riders and parents alike.




bigquotesTalent is a nice foundation to have, but talent means nothing without hard work and sacrifice. You will never reach the very top of downhill mountain bike racing without 100% dedication and hard work.Markus Flossmann, CEO YT Industries

Missed the previous episodes? Watch them here.

18 Comments

 If YT were smart they would add David Trummer, Nina Hoffman, and the Denim destroyer to their factory race team next year.. Want to be authentic, original and creative? Why not invest in the privateers who have proven themselves on the biggest stage...
 Came here to write the same comment. I don't get it. There is so much young potentiel right now on the downhill scene. The few riders you mention are even riding their frame. Get your sh*t together YT !

Plus you can still travel the world looking for upcoming talent (like probably every team are doing).
 I would love to see that team with the addition of Ms Höll. 2 men, 2 women, some experience, some results, some youth, some fan support, some name recognition, and a hint of scrappy underdog. If I were starting a team that would be my line up.
  • 2 0
 That would be sick. They could be the YT Racketeers.
 We have a five rider team next year, and this video series is about our search for the two juniors we'll be hiring. We'll be happy to share the line up once it's locked in, our elite talent search has gone pretty well too.
 Has Angel placed anywhere high this season? Seems like After Gwin left, you don't hear about him at all.
 Dislocated shoulder in Maribor - hasn't really raced this year.

Race Results
Year 2019

Crankworx Downhill - Rotorua (NZL) - 15th
Portugal DH Cup #1 - 1st
 Angel is forever injured, i dont think he has made it through one season as a pro
 @weezyb Can't wait to hear your articulate analysis of exactly how this team is a 'lame rip off' of the Syndicate or any other team? I'm sure you have some insightful comments to add to the one above. I guess everyone was travelling to all 6 continents this year to discover the next generation of talent in our sport. Must have missed those posts...
 In the states the Mob (gangsters) was often referred to as the Syndicate. That's all I was referring to. Relax bro.
 @weezyb: Totally relaxed, but lame rip off, not the best way to describe what you were getting at.....maybe we should have been Factory Racing....that seems unused.
  • 3 0
 Team Racing Dudes.
 I honestly think that's the best video i;ve ever watched
