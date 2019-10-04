Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Exploring the Tricky Relationship with Injury in 'Dirt is Soft' - Race Face Creator Series

Oct 4, 2019
by Race Face  


Filmmaker: Peter Wojnar

Synopsis: Getting hurt is, unfortunately, an eventuality with mountain biking. For some reason, hurtling ourselves down obstacle-riddled hills as fast as possible is inherently dangerous. But for the most part, injury doesn’t scare us away: where others would back away, we push forward. Injury drives us to work hard for recovery and motivates us to be better. We have a tricky relationship with injury. But if the worst thing about getting hurt is the time away from our bikes that we’ll never get back, then the silver lining is that feeling when we finally get back on the horse.

Why We Chose this Film: Crashing sucks. As mountain bike riders, we have to come to terms to the fact that it's not if you'll crash... it's when. We learn so much about ourselves in dealing with this reality and the journey to get back on the bike after injuries. Peter explores this relationship we have with crashing through thoughtful prose and powerful visuals. Enjoy this insightful film and remember to keep the rubber side down!





Next week is our third round of Creator Series! We'll start off with Dru Kennedy's Landwash - a look into a growing mountain bike community on the mythical island of Newfoundland.



Posted In:
Videos Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Race Face Creator Series


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
78982 views
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
72415 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
72204 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
69026 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
51849 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
48954 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
47112 views
Court Awards $150,000 to Mountain Biker Who Fell From Chairlift
44380 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011680
Mobile Version of Website