Video: Exploring the Tricky Relationship with Injury in 'Dirt is Soft' - Race Face Creator Series

Next week is our third round of Creator Series! We'll start off with Dru Kennedy's Landwash - a look into a growing mountain bike community on the mythical island of Newfoundland.

: Peter Wojnar: Getting hurt is, unfortunately, an eventuality with mountain biking. For some reason, hurtling ourselves down obstacle-riddled hills as fast as possible is inherently dangerous. But for the most part, injury doesn’t scare us away: where others would back away, we push forward. Injury drives us to work hard for recovery and motivates us to be better. We have a tricky relationship with injury. But if the worst thing about getting hurt is the time away from our bikes that we’ll never get back, then the silver lining is that feeling when we finally get back on the horse.: Crashing sucks. As mountain bike riders, we have to come to terms to the fact that it's not if you'll crash... it's when. We learn so much about ourselves in dealing with this reality and the journey to get back on the bike after injuries. Peter explores this relationship we have with crashing through thoughtful prose and powerful visuals. Enjoy this insightful film and remember to keep the rubber side down!