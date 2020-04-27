Video: Exploring the 'Tutti Frutti Epic' in Livigno - Hans Rey's Visual Podcast Ep.3

Apr 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesIn this Visual Podcast episode Hans talks about the 'Tutti Frutti Epic' MTB Tour, a bucket-list mountain bike ride at the Carosello 3000 Mountain Park in Livigno, Italy. This tour consists of 10 trails that can be ridden in one day and are accessible by gondolas. 50km of some of the best flow and natural trails, 4000m vertical descent. This tour was created by Hans who spends every year several weeks in this remote alpine resort. This tour is a must for serious mountain bikers, but it's also family friendly for riders with basic mountain bike skills. Hans Rey


Posted In:
Podcasts Stories Hans Rey


