Video: Exploring the Wild Trails around the Home of the Huckfest Bike Festival

Oct 3, 2020
by hallingdalrides  
Catching up with Makken in Huckfest backyard

by hallingdalrides
Views: 441    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


In this episode of the Rides Vlog Hallingdal local Magnus Grönberg is catching up with Huckfest and Fest Series legend Makken. Makken is mostly known for going big on his downhill bike, but for this occasion he had made an exception and brought his trail bike. Without a doubt a better tool for exploring the trails around Ål – hometown of the Huckfest Bike Festival.

Local Magnus Grönberg has a fine taste in shuttle rides.

bigquotesI love the mentality of the locals in Ål. They don’t talk about how things ought to be. They go out... and do it. Makken

We join Makken and Magnus on a ride through the majestic Norwegian mountainside, and learn how becoming a father motivates Makken to put in more time on the trail bike.






Photos: Hallingdal Rides / Lars Storheim

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 i should probably talk less and do more....guilty

Post a Comment



