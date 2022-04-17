close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Exploring Tweed Valley with Scotty Laughland

Apr 17, 2022
by DMBinS DMBinS  


TWEED VALLEY
ICONIC RIDING IN THE SCOTTISH BORDERS
Avalanche is a world class, renowned trail at the "Golfie", Caberston Forest that overlooks Innerleithen.

From open Heathland, abundant in Scotland but very rare across Europe, to the dense plantations created post war, the Tweed Valley offers a huge mix of riding and terrain.




Downhill is not dead. The 2020 World Champion Reece Wilson hails from near the valley, and Ruaridh Cunningham, another form DH world Champion is from the Valley. These trails have seen many of world's top riders race on them over the last 25 years.




The valley might lack the drama of Lochaber, but the views are Arcadian in the classical sense, and the hills higher than many give them credit for.


With there ESO group based in the valley, along with uplift services, numerous guiding businesses and shops, a real buzz in alive and kicking.

Innerleithen Trails mountain biking trails



Book your stay via this link for 5% to the trails HERE

View the full guide here:

https://dmbins.com/ride-guide/tweed-valley/

Support your trails
https://dmbins.com/donate/


Regions in Article
Peebles

Posted In:
Videos Scotty Laughland


Must Read This Week
SRAM Quietly Launches New DB8 Mineral Oil Brakes
77472 views
10 Retro, Rare & Rad Bikes From Sea Otter Attendees
61981 views
Galfer Release New Disc Shark Rotor With Bold Claims
53474 views
The Final Round of Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
41796 views
Video: 5 New Bikes with Prototype Suspension, 3D-Printed Frame Parts & Integrated Telemetry - Sea Otter 2022
41300 views
The Ultimate Recap of Sea Otter 2022
39007 views
Final Results from the Petrópolis XC World Cup 2022
38061 views
Review: EXT Arma Downhill Coil Shock
33555 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008037
Mobile Version of Website