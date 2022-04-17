Video: Exploring Tweed Valley with Scotty Laughland

TWEED VALLEY ICONIC RIDING IN THE SCOTTISH BORDERS Avalanche is a world class, renowned trail at the "Golfie", Caberston Forest that overlooks Innerleithen.

From open Heathland, abundant in Scotland but very rare across Europe, to the dense plantations created post war, the Tweed Valley offers a huge mix of riding and terrain.



Downhill is not dead. The 2020 World Champion Reece Wilson hails from near the valley, and Ruaridh Cunningham, another form DH world Champion is from the Valley. These trails have seen many of world's top riders race on them over the last 25 years.The valley might lack the drama of Lochaber, but the views are Arcadian in the classical sense, and the hills higher than many give them credit for.With there ESO group based in the valley, along with uplift services, numerous guiding businesses and shops, a real buzz in alive and kicking.