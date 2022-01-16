close
Video: Exploring Welsh Trails with Liam Moynihan, Jamesy Boy, Leigh Johnson & Rob Williams

Jan 16, 2022
by DoH .  

This week we make it to South Wales to see the big rascal man Leigh Johnson. Leigh has had a good few EWS top 10 results over the past few years. He has such a smooth, relaxed riding style that makes everything look easy despite the fact he's going a frightening speed over difficult terrain!

We got some good laps in on his local trails (NOT Tirpentwys, just noticed my error in the video label!) then went for fish and chips and for a look at his project house!


Next up was Pontypool to the Tirpentwys trails. What a treat we were in for here. Unbelievably good trails and everyone we met there was incredibly friendly and happy to be out in the woods!


Finally, we nipped along the road to meet Rob Williams at Cwmcarn/Risca trails. Rob showed us some absolute gems and enjoyed his first-ever GOLD bar. Successful day.


Next week we press on North to Betws-y-Coed to meet Alex Storr for some more Welsh delights then back home to the glorious Highlands to finish up the final series!


In case you missed any previous episodes they can all be found here:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4


Posted In:
Videos Leigh Johnson Liam Moynihan Rob Williams James Shirley


