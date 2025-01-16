Video: Exposed Riding in the Swiss Alps with Jérôme Caroli in 'Get High'

For years now, I have dedicated my time on two wheels, competing in World Cup races, Red Bull Hardline, training, or simply having a great time with friends riding bike parks. When winter arrives, as a freeskier, our playground is at higher elevations than where I usually ride on my bike and this sparks my curiosity and raises one question: "Is this higher alpine terrain ridable on a bike during the summer?" In this project, my question is answered! And this motivates me to continue pushing my limits on what is possible to do on two wheels, going further and higher in the Alps — Jérôme Caroli