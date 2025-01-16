Video: Exposed Riding in the Swiss Alps with Jérôme Caroli in 'Get High'

Get High project project was filmed in the Swiss alps, featuring unique and exposed bike riding in high alpine terrain.
For years now, I have dedicated my time on two wheels, competing in World Cup races, Red Bull Hardline, training, or simply having a great time with friends riding bike parks. When winter arrives, as a freeskier, our playground is at higher elevations than where I usually ride on my bike and this sparks my curiosity and raises one question: "Is this higher alpine terrain ridable on a bike during the summer?" In this project, my question is answered! And this motivates me to continue pushing my limits on what is possible to do on two wheels, going further and higher in the Alps—Jérôme Caroli
Riding those exposed lines where falling isn’t an option is a special feeling. It forces you to be even more focused on what you do with your bike.
There are similarities between freeskiing and biking. Here's a nice example with those big turns on brown pow.
Walking along a beautiful ridge at 3600m, in front of some giant 4000m peaks, with the famous Matterhorn and the Dent d’Hérens to its right.