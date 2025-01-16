Powered by Outside

Video: Exposed Riding in the Swiss Alps with Jérôme Caroli in 'Get High'

Jan 16, 2025
by Jérôme Caroli  

Get High project project was filmed in the Swiss alps, featuring unique and exposed bike riding in high alpine terrain.

bigquotesFor years now, I have dedicated my time on two wheels, competing in World Cup races, Red Bull Hardline, training, or simply having a great time with friends riding bike parks. When winter arrives, as a freeskier, our playground is at higher elevations than where I usually ride on my bike and this sparks my curiosity and raises one question: "Is this higher alpine terrain ridable on a bike during the summer?" In this project, my question is answered! And this motivates me to continue pushing my limits on what is possible to do on two wheels, going further and higher in the AlpsJérôme Caroli

photo
Riding those exposed lines where falling isn’t an option is a special feeling. It forces you to be even more focused on what you do with your bike.
photo
There are similarities between freeskiing and biking. Here's a nice example with those big turns on brown pow.

photo
Walking along a beautiful ridge at 3600m, in front of some giant 4000m peaks, with the famous Matterhorn and the Dent d’Hérens to its right.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scor Jerome Caroli


Author Info:
jeromecaroli avatar

Member since Oct 14, 2019
3 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
76448 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
56947 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
48734 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
45295 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
38074 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
35056 views
Racing Rumors: Oisin O'Callaghan to Trek, Dakotah Norton Off Mondraker, Changes for the Yeti Team & More
32085 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
29538 views

7 Comments
  • 90
 Beautiful images, as always with Nico!
  • 10
 Name checks out
  • 40
 As someone who constantly falls and gets hurt from when I get out of my bed to the garage while I am hopping on the bike to when I am lying down to rest in the evening I struggle to understand the need for this sort of exposure and I tend to label as macho ingenuity. But I could be wrong. This said, the riding and the images are too notch
  • 64
 Check Alexis Righetti's YT channel and you'll see that sort of exposed riding expedition but X10
  • 100
 The bragging and drama staging is also x10 with Alexis Spaghetti…
  • 11
 @MTBelf: 100% TRUE
  • 20
 Doesn't even need water. Incredible human.







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.017891
Mobile Version of Website