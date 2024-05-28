Video: Exposed Switchback Trails with Ludo May, Kilian Bron & Steve Ude

Beautiful towers on the way down.

Looking for the trail.

Always keen for another try.

In this latest episode of Ludo May's "Let's ride" series, we head to Embrun in the French Hautes-Alpes for an exposed ride. On this day in May, Ludo May and his companions Kilian Bron and Steve Ude had set their sights on riding up the Louis XVI mountain, but the three enthusiasts were too often stuck challenging each other on technical hairpins to reach the summit. The Alpine scenery was no less sumptuous for this mountain bike adventure.