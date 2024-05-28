Powered by Outside

Video: Exposed Switchback Trails with Ludo May, Kilian Bron & Steve Ude

May 28, 2024
by Ludo May  


In this latest episode of Ludo May's “Let's ride” series, we head to Embrun in the French Hautes-Alpes for an exposed ride. On this day in May, Ludo May and his companions Kilian Bron and Steve Ude had set their sights on riding up the Louis XVI mountain, but the three enthusiasts were too often stuck challenging each other on technical hairpins to reach the summit. The Alpine scenery was no less sumptuous for this mountain bike adventure.


photo
Beautiful towers on the way down.

photo
Looking for the trail.

photo
Always keen for another try.

Follow Ludo May on:
Instagram: @ludo_may
Facebook: ludomayy
Tiktok: @ludo_may
ludomay.ch

Posted In:
Videos Kilian Bron Ludo May


Author Info:
ludomay avatar

Member since Dec 13, 2013
18 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
69085 views
Rider List Announced & (Terrifying) Course Updates Teased for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
57180 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
46456 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
34632 views
YT Industries Releases Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13
30646 views
Patent Reveals How E*thirteen's Anti-Pedal Kickback Sidekick Hub Works
28044 views
Value Field Test: Devinci Kobain - Hardtail Nirvana
26550 views
Pinkbike Poll: If Mountain Bikes Had Never Existed, Would You Still Be a Cyclist?
25309 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043607
Mobile Version of Website