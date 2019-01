Last week we announced that Josh Bryceland joined Cannondale with riders Max Nerurkar, Sam Cofano and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull. Today we're released the first extended edit from the newly formed team.Filmed on location in Malaga, the riders made the most of the sunshine and unique riding locations to become acquainted with the new team format and bikes. Bryceland’s goal heading into 2019 with us is to “start something new, fresh and unexpected.” This trip only scratches the surface into what the team are planning.All four riders chose the alloy Habit model for Spain to uncover what Malaga has to offer. With a little scouting, the boys managed to find some forgotten and hidden gems to put together this extended edit.Check back soon for the Cannondale Team’s next trip.More info on cannondale.com.