Video: Extra Rad Long Weekend in Victoria, BC as Eric Lawrenuk visits Alex Volokhov, Reece Wallace & More

"Episode 9 - Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles
We've got an extra-long weekend, and the Victoria boys are showing us everything they got! Luke Fulton and Cole Nichol invite us to their Dirtjump dream yards. Craig Lunn and Alex Volokhov show us the best trails & stunts in town, and we take a trip up-island for a day of shuttling Mount Prevost with Reece Wallace, followed by a session on his trail "Mayday" with Darren Berrecloth. Grab your rigs, and join us for a rad long-weekend.
Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by The Boys
Music provided by these RAD local bands
"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff
"Test Pilot" and "Freakshow"
Performed by Echo Beach
"groooveingmoods"
Performed by Jordie Lunn
"Again"
Performed by Electric Blanket
"Stop M.F." and "Cold War Remix"
Performed by Mat The Alien
"Roll"
Performed by The Varmoors
