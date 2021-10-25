Video: Extra Rad Long Weekend in Victoria, BC as Eric Lawrenuk visits Alex Volokhov, Reece Wallace & More

Oct 25, 2021
by Eric Lawrenuk  

"Episode 9 - Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles

We've got an extra-long weekend, and the Victoria boys are showing us everything they got! Luke Fulton and Cole Nichol invite us to their Dirtjump dream yards. Craig Lunn and Alex Volokhov show us the best trails & stunts in town, and we take a trip up-island for a day of shuttling Mount Prevost with Reece Wallace, followed by a session on his trail "Mayday" with Darren Berrecloth. Grab your rigs, and join us for a rad long-weekend.

Produced by Eric Lawrenuk
Filmed by The Boys

Music provided by these RAD local bands

"Weekend Slayer"
Performed by Bimscuff

"Test Pilot" and "Freakshow"
Performed by Echo Beach

"groooveingmoods"
Performed by Jordie Lunn

"Again"
Performed by Electric Blanket

"Stop M.F." and "Cold War Remix"
Performed by Mat The Alien

"Roll"
Performed by The Varmoors

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria

Weekend Slayer Victoria


Posted In:
Videos Alex Volokhov Cole Nichol Darren Berrecloth Eric Lawrenuk Reece Wallace


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
78839 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
62460 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
54219 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
48591 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
41773 views
Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
38437 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
33134 views
Video: Let The Racing Begin - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 1
32759 views

2 Comments

  • 1 1
 Brah-brah with mysogyny (women don't have to be pretty; just have to 'ride' good). This is not what I want out of biking culture. It's surprising you left all that video in given it's sponsorship connections. This is toxic masculinity at it's finest. Stopped watching after a couple of minutes.
  • 3 0
 glad you enjoyed the video.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007759
Mobile Version of Website