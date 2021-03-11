Video: Fabien Cousinie Has No Fear on Frosty Squamish Trails

You've seen the trails of Squamish all over before but it's not always perfect loamy conditions. In the winter it changes and sometimes you're lucky to have no snow, blue skies and frozen trails. Those days are also a prime time to ride. Enjoy this raw DH edit of Fabien Cousinié squeezing all the speed and steeze he can out of the frost.
Video:
|Moving to Squamish made me rediscover winter riding and now riding fresh frozen trails is one of my favorite. I feel it transforms some trails in a giant concrete pumptrack and makes some sections quite a bit faster. The level of grip is unreal and that sound of tires breaking traction is a little extra cool too, sign me up for more!—Fabien Cousinié
Alexandre ChapellierPhotos:
Dan Locks and Magalie Labbe
