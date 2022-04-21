Video: Fabien Cousinié Hunts for Gaps on Squamish's Classic Trails

I moved to Squamish 3 years ago and I still haven't ridden all the trails! I'm amazed by the variety of trails out there from the crazy technical ones to the new secret loamer’s popping up everywhere. You can ride a new trail everyday for months which is really showing the Canadian love and dedication to the trails. As a Frenchman growing up our riding culture was a little different. It was more like finding a track close to you and riding it as often and as fast as possible. With this edit I wanted to do something similar, picking some easy classic trails and riding them as fast and making them as much fun as possible. — Fabien Cousinié