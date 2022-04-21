Video: Fabien Cousinié Hunts for Gaps on Squamish's Classic Trails

Half Nelson, Full Nelson, Hybrid, those are some easy classic trails in Squamish that everyone can ride, they seem a little tame when you compare them to some other super technical trails that Squamish is known for but with a little bit of creativity and a lot of commitment they can become challenging and fun.
Watch Fabien " Couscous" Cousinié going flat out on those trails where he finds new lines, maximizing every inch of traction from his tires and letting the bike dance!
You can find these trails on Trailforks here:
Half Nelson - https://www.trailforks.com/trails/half-nelson/
Full Nelson - https://www.trailforks.com/trails/full-nelson/
Hyrbrid - https://www.trailforks.com/trails/hybrid/
|I moved to Squamish 3 years ago and I still haven't ridden all the trails! I'm amazed by the variety of trails out there from the crazy technical ones to the new secret loamer’s popping up everywhere. You can ride a new trail everyday for months which is really showing the Canadian love and dedication to the trails. As a Frenchman growing up our riding culture was a little different. It was more like finding a track close to you and riding it as often and as fast as possible. With this edit I wanted to do something similar, picking some easy classic trails and riding them as fast and making them as much fun as possible.—Fabien Cousinié
*Zillow.com, Types "Houses in Squamish", finds 870 sqft house in need of repairs for $1.8 million, hits the red x and *sighs.
