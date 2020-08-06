Video: Fabien Cousinié's Psychosis DH Race Run - Crankworx Summer Series

I've been racing for nearly 20 years and did some of the hardest gravity race such as the Megavalanche, Mountain of hell, the first Champery World Cup, some of the early days ridiculous EWS, Garbanzo, but Psychosis is clearly one of the hardest race I've ever done! From the super steep start to the exhausting running uphill, to the fast and rough arm pump section and to some of the blind drops and of course the length, this makes one of the toughest track to race. — Fabien Cousinié