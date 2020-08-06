Video: Fabien Cousinié's Psychosis DH Race Run - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 6, 2020
by UR Team  


Psychosis is back! One of the most legendary Canadian DH race going down Mount 7 in Golden, BC. Get exhausted and watch Fabien's race run:

bigquotesI've been racing for nearly 20 years and did some of the hardest gravity race such as the Megavalanche, Mountain of hell, the first Champery World Cup, some of the early days ridiculous EWS, Garbanzo, but Psychosis is clearly one of the hardest race I've ever done! From the super steep start to the exhausting running uphill, to the fast and rough arm pump section and to some of the blind drops and of course the length, this makes one of the toughest track to race. Fabien Cousinié



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Polygon Crankworx Summer Series 2020


Must Read This Week
Building The World's Lightest 29er DH Bike With Dangerholm
77673 views
Must Watch: Nico Vink Rides Through Flames In ''From The Ash''
52275 views
First Ride: Yeti's 2021 ARC Hardtail
49995 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic - The Lightest & Slackest
46682 views
Kona Announces New Process X & Aluminum 153
39937 views
Field Test: 2020 Canyon Lux - A Very Fast Baseline
38346 views
Vorsprung Introduces the Secus Air Spring System
34414 views
The Best Tech from American EWS Rounds
33204 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 When I read "psychosis" was impossible not remember to Steve Smith in Seasons...
  • 1 0
 That uphill looks awful
  • 1 0
 Allez Cous Cous!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.025029
Mobile Version of Website