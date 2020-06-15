Video: Fabio Wibmer and Vali Höll Shred Saalbach Bike Park on its Opening Weekend

Jun 15, 2020
by Saalbach Hinterglemm  

Bike- and YouTube-Star Fabio Wibmer meets two-time Junior Downhill World Champion Vali Höll. During Lockdown Fabio managed to reach an audience of millions with his interpretation of 'Home Office', while Vali was busy constructing a DYI fitness studio to prepare for the World Cup season and her ‘Home’ World Championships. For both athletes, the opening of Austria’s largest bike region on June 11 finally marked the beginning of a return to business as usual. Goodbye home gym, hello trails.

Race-Time vs. Airtime

The trails in Saalbach Hinterglemm are as unique and diverse as the skills of Vali Höll and Fabio Wibmer. The Season-Opening edit shows the two athletes riding two opposing mountains and demonstrates that Saalbach has something in store for every taste. While Vali is working on improving her technique and finding those elusive final tenths-of-seconds on the X-Line on Schattberg, Fabio is busy racking up airtime on the Panorama-Trail on the Kohlmais.

Image by Hannes Berger

Vali Höll should have been competing in the third World Cup of her season on June 7 but thanks to the lockdown, the season-opening of Saalbach actually marks the beginning of her preparations for the World Cups which have been postponed to September and October. At least for Vali the lockdown wasn’t all bad, as the young racer from Saalbach was able to fully concentrate on her final exams in school and now still has the chance to fully prepare for the World Cup Season including the World Championships in neighboring Leogang.

Image by Moritz Ablinger

Vali Höll:

“When Saalbach and Leogang open their doors for the summer season it feels like Christmas and Easter on the same day as I can finally move from the home gym to riding the trails on my doorstep. Next to the World Championships track in Leogang, the X-Line in Saalbach is the perfect training ground to work on my technique and fitness."

Fabio Wibmer’s plans for the year have drastically changed as well thanks to the lockdown. But even confined to his ‘Home Office’, the creative Bike- and YouTube-Star managed to adapt and get creative by producing a video that reached a global audience of millions.

Image by Hannes Berger

Fabio Wibmer:

“I am absolutely stoked to be able to ride in Saalbach again. Even though we managed to create a surprise hit during the lockdown, nothing beats being able to go outside again. Being able to ride the trails in Saalbach again, a region that has supported me for years and with which I have built a unique relationship, was something special and definitely beats riding on my washing machine and dining table.”

Image by Hannes Berger

Austria’s largest bike region

On June 11, Saalbach Hinterglemm opened the gates to start the summer season, which also means that Austria’s largest bike region is completely open as of now. With more than 70 kilometers of trails, nine lifts and gondolas and seven mountains as well as several beginner areas and pump tracks in Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang Fieberbrunn, those new to the sport as well as advanced riders will be hard-pressed to identify their favorite trail.

Image by Moritz Ablinger

Image by Hannes Berger

Further information on riding in Saalbach Hinterglemm is available at saalbach.com/bike

11 Comments

  • 5 0
 To be honest, I would have expected a tad more from the video with two such legends starring in it. Also, the song used for this commercial sucks big time...sorry for my honesty Smile
  • 4 3
 "Austria’s largest bike region"
--> this information is not correct.

"The Season-Opening edit (Edits name) shows the two athletes "
--> I think this is another mistake ;-)
  • 3 0
 agreed. What a weird video
  • 1 0
 haha what were you guys expecting - another home office?? It's a fine edit featuring two great riders shredding in the best bike region I know (acutually been there this opening weekend).
  • 1 0
 I wish i could drive there, but living on an island is like no flights for me for next year i guess Frown
  • 1 0
 Best thing about that load of tosh was the beaver (Marmot) thing. Rest of it was blurb....
  • 1 0
 Hay! No high fives allowed!!! Wink
  • 1 0
 Slow-mo fly zipper shot is the new slow-mo giggle shot!
  • 1 0
 Hmmm could have been better...
  • 1 0
 Video of a marmot, featuring Fabio + Vali
  • 1 0
 Crackin place to take a slash though

Post a Comment



