Video: Fabio Wibmer Breaks Down His Top 7 Stunts

Nov 4, 2022
by Brian Park  

Good lord. This is vloggy and long, but worth your while. It's heavy to see some of the stuff behind the scenes of Fabio's wildest moments.

3 Comments

  • 15 1
 When’s he gonna ride rampage like a big boy?
  • 2 0
 I'd love to see it, but I don't think everyone needs to follow the same path.
  • 2 0
 One day I too will have a “wall of glory” .





