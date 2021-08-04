Video: Fabio Wibmer Breaks Down the Biggest Crash of his Career

Aug 4, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesEpisode 2 of Fab's Life takes you through the worst injury I had so far. How did it all happen? Let's find out.Fabio Wibmer


3 Comments

 pinkbike 2021: a site that regroups the vlogs of pro mtbikers
 At least it's a change from regrouping industry press releases.
 By posting and reading you further emphasise that it’s the right thing to do though.

They are like every other media company the only thing that matters is clicks and engagement because that’s what they sell

Post a Comment



