Video: Fabio Wibmer Breaks Down the Biggest Crash of his Career
Aug 4, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Episode 2 of Fab's Life takes you through the worst injury I had so far. How did it all happen? Let's find out.
—
Fabio Wibmer
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
1
RedBurn
(55 mins ago)
pinkbike 2021: a site that regroups the vlogs of pro mtbikers
[Reply]
2
0
TommyNunchuck
(32 mins ago)
At least it's a change from regrouping industry press releases.
[Reply]
1
0
toad321
(17 mins ago)
By posting and reading you further emphasise that it’s the right thing to do though.
They are like every other media company the only thing that matters is clicks and engagement because that’s what they sell
[Reply]
They are like every other media company the only thing that matters is clicks and engagement because that's what they sell
