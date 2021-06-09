Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits a Huge Stair Drop in his New Apparel Launch Edit

Jun 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesAfter dealing with my foot injury over the past 7 months it felt absolutely amazing to be back on the bike, filming with my friends and team. The concept was in our heads for quite some while. I'm a big fan of Motocross and also BMX. And I really wanted to make an edit which combines those three different types of riding on two wheels. True to the motto and slogan Create Playgrounds - we want inspire people to make everything their Playground. Bringing this idea to life in the streets of Frankfurt with my mates Viki Gomez and Kai Haase was awesome!. Fabio Wibmer

For more info on Nineyard, click here.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Someone is super good at spinning in circles.
  • 1 0
 Dam. Dude is an actual legend

