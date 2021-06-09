Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits a Huge Stair Drop in his New Apparel Launch Edit

|After dealing with my foot injury over the past 7 months it felt absolutely amazing to be back on the bike, filming with my friends and team. The concept was in our heads for quite some while. I'm a big fan of Motocross and also BMX. And I really wanted to make an edit which combines those three different types of riding on two wheels. True to the motto and slogan Create Playgrounds - we want inspire people to make everything their Playground. Bringing this idea to life in the streets of Frankfurt with my mates Viki Gomez and Kai Haase was awesome!.— Fabio Wibmer
