Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'

Dec 12, 2022
by Crankbrothers  

Press Release: Crankbrothers

Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer.
Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed, developed, and tested over the last 3-years with the Austrian trials and MTB rider, the Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection, featuring four unique color options, has life on and off the bike in mind.

Sit back and enjoy as Fabio tackles big drops and technical lines, even finding time to bring early Christmas gifts to some local fans.

The finished product in all its glory - Fabio was involved in every step of the design process to bring his Stamp Street Fabio shoes to life just how he wanted.


After some tough years with injury, Fabio was back on full form during the filming of Street Life.


Nice’s coastal architecture provides endless street spots – a perfect canvas for Fabio to let his imagination run wild.


Riding from one spot to the next, Fabio came across this roof drop and couldn’t resist giving it a try.


The Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection is available now, both online and at local retailers.

Riders: Fabio Wibmer & John Langlois

Photo: Hannes Berger

Video: Steel City Media, We Are Peny, Seager Films



#WERIDECB

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 why are there two ads for this shoe in a row? anyway, pro model shoes are probably a good route to go to make a bit more money. worked well in the skateboarding industry. Reynolds 3’s for lyfe.
  • 1 0
 never fails to disappoint
  • 1 0
 come on, it wasn't half bad for a shoe ad.
  • 1 0
 Very Nice.





