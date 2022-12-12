Video: Fabio Wibmer Hits Big Urban Lines in 'Street Life'

Press Release: Crankbrothers
Fabio Wibmer is back with another eye-opening video part! Join Fabio, fellow trials rider John Langlois, and friends as they hit the streets of Nice, France, enjoying everything the Street Life has to offer.
Fabio Wibmer's Street Life marks the launch of the Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection. Designed, developed, and tested over the last 3-years with the Austrian trials and MTB rider, the Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection, featuring four unique color options, has life on and off the bike in mind.
Sit back and enjoy as Fabio tackles big drops and technical lines, even finding time to bring early Christmas gifts to some local fans.
The Crankbrothers Stamp Street Fabio shoe collection is available now, both online and at local retailers.
Riders: Fabio Wibmer & John Langlois
Photo: Hannes Berger
Video: Steel City Media, We Are Peny, Seager Films
#WERIDECB
4 Comments