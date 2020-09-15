Video: Fabio Wibmer Launches New POC Protection Range with Bike Park Edit Mockumentary

Taking on a new line, creating a new trick or dropping in from a helicopter requires a belief that comes from talent, hours and hours of practice and absolute trust in your equipment. The faith in your kit and that it has been tested to whatever limit you take it, is one of the fundamental elements that allow riders like Fabio to break with convention and try new ideas. This collection, exclusively designed with Fabio, celebrates his riding style, protection and inspires the limitless potential of what is possible on a bike. — Oscar Huss, Head of Product Development, POC