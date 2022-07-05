Video: Max Verstappen & Fabio Wibmer in a 2-Seat F1 Car

Jul 5, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


Posted In:
Videos Fabio Wibmer


12 Comments

  • 10 0
 Next up: Max joins Fabio on a two seater trials bike.
  • 1 0
 Make them play this and cast it: www.rockpapershotgun.com/trials-risings-tandem-mode-preview
  • 1 0
 Haha this is a great idea... trials on a tandem bike, but maybe Fabio and Danny M???
  • 1 0
 That or a race down the slopes at Saalbach?
  • 2 0
 Has to be brutal to experience all those Gs essentially blind while staring into the back of Max's headrest...
  • 6 0
 I think not being able to see straight ahead in the braking zones would scare this shit out of me while my head is literally being pulled off of my neck.
  • 1 0
 Here you go @mikelevy, get yourself a red Bull deal and you can get in that car! Lol
  • 1 0
 Just in case the Red Bull exec's read Pinkbike : Can I go next?
  • 1 0
 Gosh, LUCKY!!
Below threshold threads are hidden





