Video: Max Verstappen & Fabio Wibmer in a 2-Seat F1 Car
Jul 5, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
Videos
Fabio Wibmer
12 Comments
Score
Time
10
0
IsaacO
(26 mins ago)
Next up: Max joins Fabio on a two seater trials bike.
[Reply]
1
0
Mtmw
(22 mins ago)
Make them play this and cast it:
www.rockpapershotgun.com/trials-risings-tandem-mode-preview
[Reply]
1
0
Chippps
(19 mins ago)
Haha this is a great idea... trials on a tandem bike, but maybe Fabio and Danny M???
[Reply]
1
0
ROOTminus1
(19 mins ago)
That or a race down the slopes at Saalbach?
[Reply]
2
0
Chippps
(23 mins ago)
Has to be brutal to experience all those Gs essentially blind while staring into the back of Max's headrest...
[Reply]
6
0
mikelevy
Mod
(21 mins ago)
I think not being able to see straight ahead in the braking zones would scare this shit out of me while my head is literally being pulled off of my neck.
[Reply]
1
0
redmountaingoat
(4 mins ago)
Here you go
@mikelevy
, get yourself a red Bull deal and you can get in that car! Lol
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(16 mins ago)
Just in case the Red Bull exec's read Pinkbike : Can I go next?
[Reply]
1
0
slowmoe
(14 mins ago)
Gosh, LUCKY!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
7
buddy32
(25 mins ago)
What happened to biking content?
[Reply]
10
0
mikelevy
Mod
(22 mins ago)
Nothing, there's plenty of it on this website. Maybe even too much. But there's also this video of Fabio, a pro biker, in an F1 car with Max, which is interesting
[Reply]
2
0
nickfranko
(21 mins ago)
You're acting like there's not a full page of biking content on here.
[Reply]
