VIDEOS

Video: Fabio Wibmer in Bike vs. Parkour

Apr 9, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

London and Paris like you've never seen them before.

Athletes:
Mountain Biker: Fabio Wibmer @Wibmerfabio
Parkour Team: The FrenchFreeRun Family - Johan Tonnoir @johantonnoir, Anthony Demeire @anthonydemeire and Maxence De Schrooder @maxence.ds


Locations:

London
Tower Bridge (0:00)
St Dunstan in the East (0:17)
Regent Street (0:41)
St. Paul’s Cathedral and Festival Gardens (0:56)
Trafalgar Square and The National Gallery (1:08 )
Piccadilly Circus (1:25)
Leake Street / Banksy Tunnel (1:39)
Southbank Centre (1:47)
Platform 9 ¾ and King’s Cross Station (1:59)
Abbey Road (2:03)
St Pancras International (2:16)
Eurostar (2:26)

Paris
Gare du Nord (2:37)
Eiffel Tower and Trocadéro (2:48 )
Louvre Museum (3:06)
Sacré-Cœur and Montmartre stairs (3:32)
Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral (4:03)
Les Folies de la Villette by architect Bernard Tschumi (4:46)
Montparnasse Tower (4:52)

Shot by Devin Graham on the RED Helium in 8K with the Devin Graham Series Glidecam.
Sound Design by Dan Pugsley
Color by Ryan Romanovitch
Behind The Scenes and Lighting effects by Zane O'Gwin
Edit by Devin Graham and Carter Hogan with Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Must Read This Week
Walmart Launches High-End 'Viathon' Bike Brand
134131 views
Review: Forbidden's New High Pivot Trail Bike - the Druid
83815 views
Bike Check: Dan Atherton's Prototype 29er DH Bike
83331 views
The Tech Behind the New Atherton Bikes
65999 views
First Ride: Zipp Enters the Mountain Bike World With New 3Zero Moto Carbon Wheels
64107 views
Review: SRAM's New G2 Ultimate Brakes
62157 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated Lyrik and New Deluxe Shock
58259 views
Rachel Atherton Teases the New Atherton Trail Bike
53853 views

68 Comments

  • + 51
 why were those 3 dudes running around fabio and falling all the time?
  • + 19
 They just wanted an autograph
  • + 1
 And why did the amazing Fabio save the best tricks for Paris! The London bits didn't do his enormous talent the same justice at all!
  • + 1
 The guy in the black hoodie was amazing.
  • + 37
 At times this mashup felt forced with Fabio manualing around while the parkourists did their flips but some of the shots like the staircase gap while surrounded by them came out excellently. But, we can never have too much Fabio
  • + 24
 THOSE STAIRS, WTF
  • + 3
 I know... he's the best actor/model.
  • + 3
 @WasatchEnduro: and not the other way around.
  • + 17
 Check out his insta for the raw footage of stair gapping. Mental. Freaking mental.
  • + 1
 Spot on. At the start the bike looked shit. Even I cod have done that part. But later on, with those batshit crazy stair gaps. Just.. wow!
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: yess a pitty they did not set up a propper camera on that take... difficult to undertand after all this huge logistics...
  • + 4
 I often feel that they show the same thing from too many angles in videos. The backflip over the TdF that someone did on a road bike springs to mind. Szymon Godziek was it? It was like two seconds each from eleventeen different angles.

This nutty stair gap is the opposite. I wish I could see it from a decent angle.
  • + 1
 Yes
  • + 4
 @jaame: to be fair I am happy he’s alright Smile
  • + 4
 Check out the behind the scenes vid...the stairset was wayyyyy gnarlier then the actual video lead on

www.youtube.com/watch?v=yng9ZgaXfUw&t=210s
  • + 32
 How he didn't die on that massive stairset still keeps me up at night.
  • + 5
 I've been to those stairs, that is one of the absolute gnarliest things I've ever seen on tape
  • + 13
 did i just watch 5 minutes of fabio doing a wheelie with a coupe stair sets while some homeless dudes are doing flips in the background?
  • + 5
 Not do diminish their performance or anything, they are obviously amazing athletes, but I always found that parkour looks kind of silly with this flipping around constantly. The part where they jump over the roofs is pretty amazing tho.
  • + 4
 Love the video, but could do without the dubstep. I mean, look at One Shot, they used an actual song in it and that video is one of the best
  • + 3
 One Shot had a completely different vibe. That music, nice as it was, would definitely not have worked here.
  • + 4
 That was great. Parkour just looks painful to me though, those guys must have ankles made of rubber.
  • + 3
 Holy shit, great vid, enjoyed every minute. I saw that stair gap raw earlier on redbull's fb and was wondering if a new edit was coming out.
  • + 1
 I thought it was excellent with the combo of parkour and riding. Parkour ain't my thing but I still appreciate it and for me, the video was overall pretty wicked.
And I've watched the raw footage of that staircase maybe twenty times. Just f*cking nuts!!!! Still shaking my head.
  • + 5
 Not a patch on his other absolutely amazing films. Watchable though.
  • + 3
 "Okay Fabio, first I'll have you do a wheelie over here and then jump off these stairs... perfect just do that for the rest of the video!"
  • + 0
 Lose the soundtrack, lose the cringe parkour and you have a wicked video of Fabio with some killer riding. The parkour mashup just doesn't work, comes across as so very forced and as such pales massively in comparison to Fabiolous Escape.
  • - 1
 It would have been way more dope if he was riding around with some happy puppies
  • - 5
flag djm35 (17 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yes but what about the fact that he is doing this on public roads with numerous pedestrians? Some of us that know the highway code and that a jobsworth copper could fine him for most of his moves. Just being on the pavement is a £30 fine. London already has enough idiot cyclists who don't obey the rules, and who cause numerous fatal accidents every month.
  • + 3
 Most radical part of the video was the apparent free movement between the UK and France.
  • + 1
 lol
  • + 3
 Fabio Wibmer is a crazy bastard
  • + 1
 Looks like London & Paris said it is OK too go there and rip the streets, so go there, but try not too end up filling up the hospitals?
  • + 1
 Check out the behind the scenes video if you haven't...gives a good perspective of how difficult the shoot was
www.youtube.com/watch?v=yng9ZgaXfUw&t=210s
  • + 2
 That sketchy staircase made me cringe the other day, after watching the pov I'm a dribbling mess
  • + 3
 These guys are AMAZING...!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • + 1
 I would love to see Fabio take his raw talent and balls and put them on a DH track. With training, this guy might be unbeatable.
  • + 3
 3:51 if they fell they would die sketchy
  • + 1
 Yeah that whole part looked scary... esp 4:07
  • + 1
 I feel like those parkour guys replaced their shins with some Fox 40’s......
  • + 0
 Thought it was shit, no roof tops in London, jumping idiots doing the same thing, only redeeming feature was the stair jump, and the music sucked
  • + 1
 This is how old I am - I thought of the Beatles, Abbey Road album in that picture of them on the road crossing.
  • + 2
 The song they play is Here Comes The Sun - The Beatles while they're crossing?
  • + 2
 So ummmm freeride ain't dead?
  • + 2
 the stairs at montparnasse...
  • + 0
 @flipoffthemonkeys Montmartre mate Wink
  • + 1
 @Cocorico: that's what i meant
  • + 1
 Sudden urge to jump down stairs
  • + 1
 4:25 And I thought just riding down stairs was hard. lol
  • + 2
 3:05. Urban catch berm.
  • + 1
 Worth it just for that triple stair gap. Wow!
  • + 1
 That was SICK!!!!!!! Loved it..Thank You!!!!
  • + 1
 Amazeballs! What a skillset!!
  • + 1
 Mix the parkour guys with the bike riding and you have Danny MacAskill
  • + 1
 It doesn´t surprise me Fabio takes along well with parkourists...
  • + 1
 probably the worst video with Fabio, just huge advertisement Frown
  • + 2
 Pffffffweww: mind=blown!
  • + 1
 fail.
  • + 0
 there are few things in this life that are worth not understanding...
  • + 0
 How come those parkour guys didnt have bro buns?
  • + 0
 C`est quoi cette merde??!!
  • + 1
 Holyfuck!
  • + 0
 if I want to watch gymnastics I'll watch Olympics thanks Smile
  • + 0
 Fabio and sick bicycles?
  • + 1
 Hell no this is Sick series (fabio's merchandise/brand) which has been around longer than sick bicycles,

you should probably apologise for even asking that question
  • + 1
 @rifrafi: Never!
  • - 2
 There’re lucky they didn’t bump into me in my van , I would’ve squished em , scallywags !
  • + 1
 White van man, crush them !!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.054237
Mobile Version of Website