Video: Fabio Wibmer in Bike vs. Parkour

London and Paris like you've never seen them before.Athletes:
Mountain Biker: Fabio Wibmer @Wibmerfabio
Parkour Team: The FrenchFreeRun Family - Johan Tonnoir @johantonnoir, Anthony Demeire @anthonydemeire and Maxence De Schrooder @maxence
.dsLocations:London
Tower Bridge (0:00)
St Dunstan in the East (0:17)
Regent Street (0:41)
St. Paul’s Cathedral and Festival Gardens (0:56)
Trafalgar Square and The National Gallery (1:08 )
Piccadilly Circus (1:25)
Leake Street / Banksy Tunnel (1:39)
Southbank Centre (1:47)
Platform 9 ¾ and King’s Cross Station (1:59)
Abbey Road (2:03)
St Pancras International (2:16)
Eurostar (2:26)Paris
Gare du Nord (2:37)
Eiffel Tower and Trocadéro (2:48 )
Louvre Museum (3:06)
Sacré-Cœur and Montmartre stairs (3:32)
Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral (4:03)
Les Folies de la Villette by architect Bernard Tschumi (4:46)
Montparnasse Tower (4:52)Shot by
Devin Graham on the RED Helium in 8K with the Devin Graham Series Glidecam. Sound Design by
Dan PugsleyColor by
Ryan RomanovitchBehind The Scenes and Lighting effects by
Zane O'GwinEdit by
Devin Graham and Carter Hogan with Adobe Premiere Pro CC.
