Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'

Jan 18, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


Studded tires or metal edges, which would you choose?

34 Comments
  • 20 0
 UCI Snow Downhill World champ!
  • 3 0
 came here to say that... is not a coincidence both announcements the same day...

UCI: Let's juice this one athlete videos to charge ski resorts world championships fees.
  • 1 0
 there's actually going to be a mini-series!
  • 16 0
 Ronald McDonald Vibes
  • 2 0
 I was literally just prepping my response with a sweet Hamburglar reference...you beat me to it.
  • 2 0
 Also FMF vintage motocross kit.
  • 3 0
 @nozes:

I knew a guy who had a welded aluminum FMF bmx frame. DAAAAANNNNNGGGGGGG!
  • 9 0
 Wow. That 2nd drop Huge!
  • 6 0
 Is this the first instance of anyone looking cool on an MTB fitted with a rear mudguard?

(I expect it was to prevent a studded tyre related injury)
  • 1 0
 And it worked too!
  • 3 0
 Taking that slope on Ski is gnrarly as f after its prept for the Race. Cudos for everyone conquering. especially on a bike… but is probably befor iceing that slope. Never the less - those balls. Never hoing to grow them
  • 1 0
 www.ckconstruction.at
That gut built that drops. Give him some love aswell. Just fing sick…!!!!
  • 1 0
 Sick! He has so much grip on studded tires, snow bike races used to be on mud tires otherwise it would have been a blood bath. It is a common thing to runover people on those mass start snow races.
  • 3 0
 I wonder if the wall ride was an homage to Bode Miller's wall-ride in 2008: youtu.be/URG6lo0o0ik?t=28
  • 2 2
 Sick video!

Reminds of a time in the early 90's when my roommate & best friend poached the Dave Murray downhill course at Whistler 3:00 the day before a World Cup ski race. He fully suited up in his DH race gear and downhill boards and fully sent it. Was met at the bottom by old grey haired officials with clipboards and walkie talkies but just walked past them ignoring their yelling.
  • 4 0
 Bit nose heavy on that last one.
  • 3 0
 Get this man to Rampage! With the mudguard/ anti ball bag shredder!
  • 2 0
 I'd be wearing a MotoGP leather race suit instead of those paper clothes.....
  • 1 0
 The Streif the hardest & dangerous Ski Downhill track in the world, legendary track for riders with balls as large as watermelons.Mad respect for any one riding there.
  • 2 0
 Fabio Wibmer: pretty good at bikes.
  • 2 0
 It must suck to have to go through life with all that talent.
  • 1 0
 That wall ride on the crash fence was so good. I guess that's how you make a living mountain biking these days...
  • 1 0
 Would be white-nuckle fun with the studded tires.
  • 1 1
 Two things: 1) The Hahnenkamm needs no platform! 2) He'd be more aero if he'd wear the lycra.
  • 2 1
 Fucking Hell , those drops were fucking massive !!
  • 1 0
 Huge ice spikes, awesome!
  • 2 0
 Biggish air.
  • 1 0
 That's crazy, the streif ain't fucking about
  • 1 0
 Hitting that gate... spicy!
  • 1 0
 Winter Vibes
  • 1 0
 Cool stuff
  • 1 0
 Love the ass-guard xD
  • 1 0
 Fabio never disappoint.
  • 1 0
 unreal







