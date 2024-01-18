Watch
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Rides The Legendary Kitzbühel Ski Course in 'The Streif'
Jan 18, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
34 Comments
Studded tires or metal edges, which would you choose?
Posted In:
Videos
Must Watch
Fabio Wibmer
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,244 articles
34 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
20
0
racecase
(1 hours ago)
UCI Snow Downhill World champ!
[Reply]
3
0
PauRexs
(1 hours ago)
came here to say that... is not a coincidence both announcements the same day...
UCI: Let's juice this one athlete videos to charge ski resorts world championships fees.
[Reply]
1
0
jokermtb
(1 hours ago)
there's actually going to be a mini-series!
[Reply]
16
0
ifitzpatrick
(1 hours ago)
Ronald McDonald Vibes
[Reply]
2
0
DadOTwins
(1 hours ago)
I was literally just prepping my response with a sweet Hamburglar reference...you beat me to it.
[Reply]
2
0
nozes
(50 mins ago)
Also FMF vintage motocross kit.
[Reply]
3
0
thomasjkenney1024
(44 mins ago)
@nozes
:
I knew a guy who had a welded aluminum FMF bmx frame. DAAAAANNNNNGGGGGGG!
[Reply]
9
0
WTF-IDK
(1 hours ago)
Wow. That 2nd drop Huge!
[Reply]
6
0
lewiscraik
(54 mins ago)
Is this the first instance of anyone looking cool on an MTB fitted with a rear mudguard?
(I expect it was to prevent a studded tyre related injury)
[Reply]
1
0
JonnyTheWeasel
(28 mins ago)
And it worked too!
[Reply]
3
0
Etekker
(40 mins ago)
Taking that slope on Ski is gnrarly as f after its prept for the Race. Cudos for everyone conquering. especially on a bike… but is probably befor iceing that slope. Never the less - those balls. Never hoing to grow them
[Reply]
1
0
Etekker
(29 mins ago)
www.ckconstruction.at
That gut built that drops. Give him some love aswell. Just fing sick…!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
Ba1rog
(1 hours ago)
Sick! He has so much grip on studded tires, snow bike races used to be on mud tires otherwise it would have been a blood bath. It is a common thing to runover people on those mass start snow races.
[Reply]
3
0
igxqrrl
(44 mins ago)
I wonder if the wall ride was an homage to Bode Miller's wall-ride in 2008:
youtu.be/URG6lo0o0ik?t=28
[Reply]
2
2
j-p-i
(43 mins ago)
Sick video!
Reminds of a time in the early 90's when my roommate & best friend poached the Dave Murray downhill course at Whistler 3:00 the day before a World Cup ski race. He fully suited up in his DH race gear and downhill boards and fully sent it. Was met at the bottom by old grey haired officials with clipboards and walkie talkies but just walked past them ignoring their yelling.
[Reply]
4
0
IntoTheEverflow
(24 mins ago)
Bit nose heavy on that last one.
[Reply]
3
0
premiumcuts
(1 hours ago)
Get this man to Rampage! With the mudguard/ anti ball bag shredder!
[Reply]
2
0
jokermtb
(1 hours ago)
I'd be wearing a MotoGP leather race suit instead of those paper clothes.....
[Reply]
1
0
fantaman
(1 hours ago)
The Streif the hardest & dangerous Ski Downhill track in the world, legendary track for riders with balls as large as watermelons.Mad respect for any one riding there.
[Reply]
2
0
initforthedonuts
(51 mins ago)
Fabio Wibmer: pretty good at bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
SkeetVanDerChuck
(41 mins ago)
It must suck to have to go through life with all that talent.
[Reply]
1
0
robito
(1 mins ago)
That wall ride on the crash fence was so good. I guess that's how you make a living mountain biking these days...
[Reply]
1
0
T-rex75
(1 hours ago)
Would be white-nuckle fun with the studded tires.
[Reply]
1
1
thomasjkenney1024
(45 mins ago)
Two things: 1) The Hahnenkamm needs no platform! 2) He'd be more aero if he'd wear the lycra.
[Reply]
2
1
pigman65
(39 mins ago)
Fucking Hell , those drops were fucking massive !!
[Reply]
1
0
sanchofula
(31 mins ago)
Huge ice spikes, awesome!
[Reply]
2
0
boot
(19 mins ago)
Biggish air.
[Reply]
1
0
johnny2shoes
(16 mins ago)
That's crazy, the streif ain't fucking about
[Reply]
1
0
AppleJack76
(6 mins ago)
Hitting that gate... spicy!
[Reply]
1
0
ridescotland
(1 hours ago)
Winter Vibes
[Reply]
1
0
stefanroussev
(1 hours ago)
Cool stuff
[Reply]
1
0
Evolution13
(47 mins ago)
Love the ass-guard xD
[Reply]
1
0
kilo29
(18 mins ago)
Fabio never disappoint.
[Reply]
1
0
ShowMe357
(10 mins ago)
unreal
[Reply]
