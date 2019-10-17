Video: Fabio Wibmer Road Trips Across Germany

Cologne, Hamburg and Berlin seem to offer anything you can dream of in terms of urban freeriding and trials biking. All you have to do is find the right locations. Austrian bike and Youtube star Fabio Wibmer now set out on a trip to discover the secret hotspot of these German metropoles. With Fabio’s fans not supposed to fall short, the 24-year-old invites them to Berlin to “Fabio’s Mellowpark Session” to celebrate the big finale of his tour.Fabio might not be “ne echte Kölsche Jung” (a true Cologne native) but he surely knows how to turn the metropole on the Rhine river into his personal playground. Visiting a skate park on the riverside before hitting a huge stair set next to the Chocolate Museum as warm-up on day one, the mood for the following days is set: another giant stair set at the Philharmonic Hall, a massive ledge ride followed by a big gap and a very technical line at the Rheingarten fountain are just a small selection of Fabio’s achievement in the cathedral city.At the second stop of Fabio’s sightseeing tour in Hamburg, the urban freerider show his skills by sending a triple combo made up of a manual, a crank flip and a 180 at the Sandtor quay. With an impressive wall ride the 24-year-old rider pays a visit to the Hamburg Art Gallery. Not to be missed when visiting Germany’s biggest harbor city is of course a visit to the Reeperbahn, the St. Pauli Piers and of course, there is always time to have a traditional Fischbrötchen for dinner.Last but not least, Fabio shreds the German capital. Starting in the government district where he sends a half cab crankflip to front wheel 180 down to the river Spree. Continuing at the Central Station, Fabio jumps a huge gap before moving on to the Mellowpark where a crowd of more than 400 young rippers await the Austrian superstar. Taking care of his young guests Fabio arrives at the famous spot with some delicious souvenirs from his trip: Cologne’s Halve Hahn, Hamburg’s Fischbrötchen and of course Berlin’s famous Currywurst. After satisfying their hunger the youngsters can show their skills while riding with Fabio and competing against him in a bunny hop contest. With an impressive jump height of 1,05 meters they make the Austrian work hard for the win. The obligatory signing session afterwards lasts for over two hours.The final action clip including the impressive race drone shots will be released at the beginning of November.Stay tuned!