Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Fabio Wibmer Shows he has the Speed to Match his Style on the Crankworx Innsbruck DH Course
Oct 28, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Jump on board the new Sender with Fabio Wibmer as he heads down the Crankworx Innsbruck downhill track.
Enjoy Fabio's training ride at his local park for Crankworx Innsbruck.
—
Canyon
Regions in Article
Innsbruck
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
107585 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
62068 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
55963 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54025 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42964 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
39912 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35974 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
30599 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
kopaczus
(42 mins ago)
Gabriel Wibmer's cousin looking on point here!
[Reply]
1
0
Lagr1980
(10 mins ago)
didnt he go to the ditch on the bridge during the race ? bad luck, thats racing.
[Reply]
1
0
jackalope
(13 mins ago)
Such a fun looking track, but I bet it's a handful when wet and greasy.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009797
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment