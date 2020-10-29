Video: Fabio Wibmer Shows he has the Speed to Match his Style on the Crankworx Innsbruck DH Course

Oct 28, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesJump on board the new Sender with Fabio Wibmer as he heads down the Crankworx Innsbruck downhill track.

Enjoy Fabio's training ride at his local park for Crankworx Innsbruck.Canyon


Regions in Article
Innsbruck

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fabio Wibmer Crankworx Innsbruck 2020


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 37 Rampage Bikes?
107585 views
First Ride: Orbea's Rise is a New Breed of eMTB
62068 views
Alutech Releases €16,000 eMTB with CNC'd Aluminum Frame
55963 views
18 Hardtails From Round 3 of the Southern Enduro Series
54025 views
First Look: 2021 Vitus Escarpe & Sommet
42964 views
This Aluminum Gearbox Hardtail Has No Seat Stays
39912 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's Commencal Meta AM
35974 views
Results: Timed Training - Lousa World Cup DH 2020
30599 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Gabriel Wibmer's cousin looking on point here!
  • 1 0
 didnt he go to the ditch on the bridge during the race ? bad luck, thats racing.
  • 1 0
 Such a fun looking track, but I bet it's a handful when wet and greasy.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009797
Mobile Version of Website