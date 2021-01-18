Video: Fabio Wibmer Shows off his Bike Collection Including a Carbon Canyon Trials Bike

Jan 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Ever wondered how many bikes professional MTB athlete Fabio Wibmer has stored at home? Join us on a little Garage tour through his Sick! headquarters and check out Fabio's setup. Which bike from which project is your favorite?


Canyon currently doesn't sell a trials bike of any description but Fabio has made no secret of the fact he has been working on a carbon one with the German brand and told us about it in an interview last year. Finally, we get a glimpse of it thanks to this garage tour video. The lighter weight of carbon gives an obvious advantage in the precise and dynamic world of trials where accuracy is key and we're sure we'll see it in action in a video from Fabio soon. There's no word yet on whether Canyon is planning to release this to the public or, like Danny MacAskill's Santa Cruz's carbon trials bike, it will remain a YouTuber only limited edition.

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Fabio Wibmer


7 Comments

  • 9 0
 Isn't he Gabriel's cousin?
  • 3 1
 As a dentist I love/hate Red Bull and seeing people sipping on it all the time. Complex Carbohydrates+Acid+Time. They sponsor the sports I love and support my business at the same time! Symbiosis.
  • 3 0
 You're a brave man to admit that on this site.
  • 2 0
 Funny how he avoids to say Specialized
  • 1 0
 another one-off bike like danny mac's santa trial
  • 4 3
 Good god! I never thought a trials bike could be so ugly.
