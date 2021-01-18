Video: Fabio Wibmer Shows off his Bike Collection Including a Carbon Canyon Trials Bike

|Ever wondered how many bikes professional MTB athlete Fabio Wibmer has stored at home? Join us on a little Garage tour through his Sick! headquarters and check out Fabio's setup. Which bike from which project is your favorite?—Red Bull Bike
Canyon currently doesn't sell a trials bike of any description but Fabio has made no secret of the fact he has been working on a carbon one with the German brand and told us about it in an interview last year
. Finally, we get a glimpse of it thanks to this garage tour video. The lighter weight of carbon gives an obvious advantage in the precise and dynamic world of trials where accuracy is key and we're sure we'll see it in action in a video from Fabio soon. There's no word yet on whether Canyon is planning to release this to the public or, like Danny MacAskill's Santa Cruz's carbon trials bike, it will remain a YouTuber only limited edition.
