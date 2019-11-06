Video: Fabio Wibmer Smashes 'Pro Line' in Saalbach on his DH Bike

Nov 6, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

bigquotesFun little RAW Edit we put together back in summer on Pro Line in Saalbach. Still one of the most fun park lines to shred, especially with a drone chasing you!Fabio Wibmer


Regions in Article
Bike-Circus - Saalbach Hinterglemm

Trails in Article
PRO Line

Posted In:
Videos Fabio Wibmer


Must Read This Week
Industry Veteran Michael Bonney Announces Decision to End His Life
89238 views
Spotted: Prototype Cannondale Enduro Bike
59523 views
Tech Briefing: Limited Edition Bikes, An Ingenious Tool, New Fenders, & More - November 2019
59155 views
Review: Öhlins RXF36 M2 Trail Fork
44198 views
Test Your Bike Knowledge: Can You Guess These Models? - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
43958 views
Now THAT was a Bike: John Kirkcaldie's 2006 Turner DHR
40911 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk Brings it Home in 'Act.III'
37822 views
Review: 2020 Nukeproof Reactor 290c RS
36916 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I thought 29ers were hard to maneuver...?
  • 1 0
 who ever said that?
  • 2 1
 pinkbike comments in 2013
  • 1 0
 The review of the v10 said it last week. lol
  • 1 0
 i remember him taking the brown grandma bike down this
  • 1 1
 gtf out of the way you pos puddle

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016497
Mobile Version of Website