Video: Fabio Wibmer Smashes 'Pro Line' in Saalbach on his DH Bike
Nov 6, 2019
by
Sarah Moore
Fun little RAW Edit we put together back in summer on Pro Line in Saalbach. Still one of the most fun park lines to shred, especially with a drone chasing you!
—
Fabio Wibmer
Regions in Article
Bike-Circus - Saalbach Hinterglemm
Trails in Article
PRO Line
Videos
Fabio Wibmer
6 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
MikeyMT
(24 mins ago)
I thought 29ers were hard to maneuver...?
[Reply]
1
0
Pedro019
(12 mins ago)
who ever said that?
[Reply]
2
1
rocky-mtn-gman
(9 mins ago)
pinkbike comments in 2013
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(8 mins ago)
The review of the v10 said it last week. lol
[Reply]
1
0
Kimura
(3 mins ago)
i remember him taking the brown grandma bike down this
[Reply]
1
1
imho4ep
(9 mins ago)
gtf out of the way you pos puddle
[Reply]
