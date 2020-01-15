Video: Fabio Wibmer Turns Israel into His MTB Playground

Jan 15, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Fabio Wibmer visits Tel Aviv and the Utah-esque deserts of Israel in his first edit on Canyon.



18 Comments

  • 10 0
 It's been pretty amazing watching Fabio's meteoric rise to internet stardom. Pretty unbelievable how much content he churns out in such a short span of time. Well deserved.
  • 9 0
 Pole should hire Uri Geller to see if he can straighten that rear triangle.
  • 1 0
 Canyon should sack whoever thought of putting him in it.
  • 1 0
 @tobiusmaximum: I’m pretty sure that was a stunt double
  • 7 3
 This video looks way too much like paid ad for Israel paid by Israel Tourist Organization. Focus is on (amazing) scenery shots, not on riding so much. Fabio way too serious and polished, looks "just doing my job..." Big Grin Missing creative and limits searching Fabio...
  • 9 3
 "Gabriel Wibmers cousin turns Israel into his MTB playground" - fixed it for ya
  • 5 0
 Isreal desert looks badass
  • 7 1
 Fabio for Rampage?
  • 1 1
 Speaking of...whats the over/under on number of enduro or trail bikes at rampage this year?
  • 5 0
 Well that was quick
  • 3 0
 Great promo video for Israël! They should hire Fabio for their next campaign! Smile
  • 4 0
 The helmet swap, tip-o-the-hat tribute to 'Indiana Jones', LOL.
  • 3 0
 Best part was when he dropped into that Canyon
  • 2 0
 That looks strange to see Fabio NOT on a Specialized...
  • 3 0
 sick.
  • 1 0
 WTF do goats actually eat in the middle east?
  • 2 3
 That chap looks remarkably like Gabriel Wibmer
  • 1 2
 Watch out for Iran while there!!

