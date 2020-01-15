Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Fabio Wibmer Turns Israel into His MTB Playground
Jan 15, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Fabio Wibmer visits Tel Aviv and the Utah-esque deserts of Israel in his first edit on Canyon.
Regions in Article
Israel
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Video: We Went to Taiwan & Made a Bike from the Future - The Grim Donut
90552 views
Levy's 2020 Tech Predictions: More Integration, More Coils, More Aluminum, Less Suspension, Leaner eMTBs
58434 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
57685 views
Behind the Numbers: Santa Cruz Megatower Suspension Analysis
52542 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Z1 Coil Fork - The Return of a Classic
44853 views
Video: Spot's Carbon Leaf Spring - The Explainer
40580 views
Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes
39776 views
3 MTB Adjacent Tech Trends From the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show
36625 views
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
IsaacO
(53 mins ago)
It's been pretty amazing watching Fabio's meteoric rise to internet stardom. Pretty unbelievable how much content he churns out in such a short span of time. Well deserved.
[Reply]
9
0
bigtim
(52 mins ago)
Pole should hire Uri Geller to see if he can straighten that rear triangle.
[Reply]
1
0
tobiusmaximum
(48 mins ago)
Canyon should sack whoever thought of putting him in it.
[Reply]
1
0
jaame
(0 mins ago)
@tobiusmaximum
: I’m pretty sure that was a stunt double
[Reply]
7
3
onyxss
(33 mins ago)
This video looks way too much like paid ad for Israel paid by Israel Tourist Organization. Focus is on (amazing) scenery shots, not on riding so much. Fabio way too serious and polished, looks "just doing my job..."
Missing creative and limits searching Fabio...
[Reply]
9
3
NYShred
(51 mins ago)
"Gabriel Wibmers cousin turns Israel into his MTB playground" - fixed it for ya
[Reply]
5
0
SnowshoeRider4Life
(50 mins ago)
Isreal desert looks badass
[Reply]
7
1
cool3
(49 mins ago)
Fabio for Rampage?
[Reply]
1
1
Sardine
(38 mins ago)
Speaking of...whats the over/under on number of enduro or trail bikes at rampage this year?
[Reply]
5
0
gserrato
(58 mins ago)
Well that was quick
[Reply]
3
0
cool3
(50 mins ago)
Great promo video for Israël! They should hire Fabio for their next campaign!
[Reply]
4
0
jkwilliamz
(29 mins ago)
The helmet swap, tip-o-the-hat tribute to 'Indiana Jones', LOL.
[Reply]
3
0
kazwei
(39 mins ago)
Best part was when he dropped into that Canyon
[Reply]
2
0
cool3
(50 mins ago)
That looks strange to see Fabio NOT on a Specialized...
[Reply]
3
0
Tumal1
(49 mins ago)
sick.
[Reply]
1
0
watermonkey
(5 mins ago)
WTF do goats actually eat in the middle east?
[Reply]
2
3
JamesGTi
(49 mins ago)
That chap looks remarkably like Gabriel Wibmer
[Reply]
1
2
krumpdancer101
(9 mins ago)
Watch out for Iran while there!!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009033
Mobile Version of Website
18 Comments
Post a Comment