Video: Fabio Wibmer's Best Moments from 2019

Jan 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBig projects, my favorite of all time, lots of travels and good people made 2019 a year to remember!
Thank you for supporting the journey! 2020 Let's get it! Fabio Wibmer


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Fabio Wibmer


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93560 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
74454 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
73994 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62515 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
53066 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
51686 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
50489 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
48956 views

11 Comments

  • 12 0
 I managed to get my couch to fridge beer time down by a second. The secret: moving my couch closer to my fridge
  • 2 0
 Imagine having a mini fridge as an end table...

And dang, Wibmer’s year of riding had some heavy hits!
  • 10 0
 Best 2019 moment
- not killing himself?
  • 9 0
 For Sale One specialized Demo; Lightly ridden no major crashes
  • 1 0
 Wonder is it will be the same cause he's with canyon now
  • 3 0
 Not sure but that noise at 8:08 don't sound good Frown
  • 2 0
 @allbiker: i replayed that like 3 times trying to see what broke. Thats the kind of noise that makes you buy new parts even if it doesn't look broken haha
  • 1 0
 @IsaacO: Looks to me like an impact on the curb by either the fork or cockpit
  • 1 0
 He got a couple of "save of the year" awards.
  • 1 0
 Honestly he took it to another level...
  • 1 0
 Fabio yo rampage 2020?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008363
Mobile Version of Website