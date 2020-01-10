Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Fabio Wibmer's Best Moments from 2019
Jan 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Big projects, my favorite of all time, lots of travels and good people made 2019 a year to remember!
Thank you for supporting the journey! 2020 Let's get it!
—
Fabio Wibmer
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Fabio Wibmer
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated] Jolanda Neff to Take 3 Month Break to Recover From Crash
93560 views
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill's Mindblowing Gym Workout in 'Gymnasium'
74454 views
First Look: YT's 2020 Lineup
73994 views
[Updated] Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
62515 views
Bernard Kerr Refused Entry to Anaheim 1 SX Race
53066 views
Field Test: Affordable Trail Bikes - Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF
51686 views
The Top 20 Pinkbike Comments of the Past Decade
50489 views
The 25 Greatest Riders of the Decade
48956 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
0
monkeybizz
(7 hours ago)
I managed to get my couch to fridge beer time down by a second. The secret: moving my couch closer to my fridge
[Reply]
2
0
ellsworthman
(7 hours ago)
Imagine having a mini fridge as an end table...
And dang, Wibmer’s year of riding had some heavy hits!
[Reply]
10
0
Arierep
(6 hours ago)
Best 2019 moment
- not killing himself?
[Reply]
9
0
IsaacO
(5 hours ago)
For Sale One specialized Demo; Lightly ridden no major crashes
[Reply]
1
0
MTBCamerongoldy
(6 hours ago)
Wonder is it will be the same cause he's with canyon now
[Reply]
3
0
allbiker
(6 hours ago)
Not sure but that noise at 8:08 don't sound good
[Reply]
2
0
IsaacO
(5 hours ago)
@allbiker
: i replayed that like 3 times trying to see what broke. Thats the kind of noise that makes you buy new parts even if it doesn't look broken haha
[Reply]
1
0
fraserw
(3 hours ago)
@IsaacO
: Looks to me like an impact on the curb by either the fork or cockpit
[Reply]
1
0
gamonoso
(3 hours ago)
He got a couple of "save of the year" awards.
[Reply]
1
0
ferenooo
(3 hours ago)
Honestly he took it to another level...
[Reply]
1
0
kannamerano
(2 hours ago)
Fabio yo rampage 2020?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008363
Mobile Version of Website
11 Comments
And dang, Wibmer’s year of riding had some heavy hits!
- not killing himself?
Post a Comment