2020 was one of the coolest but also toughest years for me.



Israel is my Playground and Home Office were one of my favourtie videos ever and the feedback we got to those videos was mindblowing. The year started great but unfortunately ended with a big crash on my motocross bike. I'm currently recovering from my injury and I can't wait to do more videos in 2021. Thanks everyone for the love and support.



Let's make 2021 awesome! — Fabio Wibmer